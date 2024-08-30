Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts… who drops out? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 4 info

Aberdeen can go top of the Premiership with victory at Ross County on Saturday evening.

Current leaders Celtic are not in action against Rangers until Sunday so should Jimmy Thelin continue his flawless start as Dons boss and lead his side to a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions, they will travel back from Dingwall at the league summit.

What are the questions which stand-out as Aberdeen head into the 5.45pm kick-off – which will be televised by Premier Sports – at the Global Energy Stadium?

Will striker Kevin Nisbet start?

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet made his Dons debut off the bench in the 2-0 win at home against Kilmarnock last Sunday.

Thelin’s side lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Slovenian forward Ester Sokler tucked in behind Senegalese Pape Habib Gueye – who headed both Reds’ goals.

Nisbet, 27, has not pushed for a loan move from English Championship Millwall to be a substitute, though, so will we see him get his first Aberdeen start this weekend?

When he came on against Killie in the 79th minute, he replaced Gueye.

But Gueye has three goals in his last two Premiership outings, so it is perhaps more likely Sokler – who has now gone four games without hitting the net – will make way should Thelin want Nisbet in the team from the first whistle.

Can Don Cowie deny the Dons again?

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the man in the home dugout at Ross County.

Staggies boss Don Cowie has spent the week trying to lift the spirits at his club following the 6-0 hammering by Rangers at Hampden last weekend.

Coming on the back of a shock Premier Sports Cup exit at Spartans, it’s fair to say the wind has been knocked from the County sails with the last two results.

While the Dons have maximum points from their opening three games Cowie is still looking for his first win in the league this term after two draws and that defeat to Rangers.

But the new Staggies boss will take solace from being the last man to deny Aberdeen victory when he guided County to a 2-2 draw in the final game of last season to deny the Dons a perfect five-game winning finish to the season.

