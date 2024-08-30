Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts… who drops out? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 4 info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County v Aberdeen: If Kevin Nisbet starts… who drops out? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League match-day 4 info

We look at the talking points ahead of Aberdeen's Premiership match at Ross County on Saturday.

Will striker Kevin Nisbet, centre, start for Aberdeen at Ross County?
Will striker Kevin Nisbet, centre, start for Aberdeen at Ross County?
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen can go top of the Premiership with victory at Ross County on Saturday evening.

Current leaders Celtic are not in action against Rangers until Sunday so should Jimmy Thelin continue his flawless start as Dons boss and lead his side to a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions, they will travel back from Dingwall at the league summit.

What are the questions which stand-out as Aberdeen head into the 5.45pm kick-off – which will be televised by Premier Sports – at the Global Energy Stadium?

Will striker Kevin Nisbet start?

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet made his Dons debut off the bench in the 2-0 win at home against Kilmarnock last Sunday.

Thelin’s side lined up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Slovenian forward Ester Sokler tucked in behind Senegalese Pape Habib Gueye – who headed both Reds’ goals.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet, 27, has not pushed for a loan move from English Championship Millwall to be a  substitute, though, so will we see him get his first Aberdeen start this weekend?

When he came on against Killie in the 79th minute, he replaced Gueye.

But Gueye has three goals in his last two Premiership outings, so it is perhaps more likely Sokler – who has now gone four games without hitting the net – will make way should Thelin want Nisbet in the team from the first whistle.

Can Don Cowie deny the Dons again?

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the man in the home dugout at Ross County.

Staggies boss Don Cowie has spent the week trying to lift the spirits at his club following the 6-0 hammering by Rangers at Hampden last weekend.

Coming on the back of a shock Premier Sports Cup exit at Spartans, it’s fair to say the wind has been knocked from the County sails with the last two results.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

While the Dons have maximum points from their opening three games Cowie is still looking for his first win in the league this term after two draws and that defeat to Rangers.

But the new Staggies boss will take solace from being the last man to deny Aberdeen victory when he guided County to a 2-2 draw in the final game of last season to deny the Dons a perfect five-game winning finish to the season.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Ross County v Aberdeen game on Saturday is “Topi”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here –  with the deadline for game 4 entries noon on Saturday.

Our writers’ predictions for this weekend’s game are…

Ryan Cryle: 3-0 Aberdeen

Paul Third: 3-0 Aberdeen

Sean Wallace: 2-0 Aberdeen

Andy Skinner: 1-1 draw

Callum Law: 2-1 Aberdeen

Danny Law: 2-2 draw

