Queues of traffic on the A90 near Drumlithie following crash

Motorists are backed up along the A90 Dundee to Stonehaven road following a crash north of Drumlithie this afternoon.

The accident, involving one vehicle, occurred at around 3.45pm on Friday, August 30.

Emergency services including police and fire were dispatched to the scene.

Two fire appliances were on scene before leaving at around 4.15pm.

According to Traffic Scotland the A90 remains restricted in both directions, however, it is understood the crash occurred on the southbound carriageway.

It is unknown if there were any injuries sustained in the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Friday, August 30, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on the A90.

“Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted.”

