McDonald’s new Grimace shake selling out across the north-east – what is all the hype about?

McDonald’s launched its limited edition Grimace shake on Wednesday and boy, has the north-east has been eager to try it.

As of this evening, McDonald’s stores in Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Garthdee, Kittybrewster, Tullos, Peterhead and Westhill have all run out of the drink, which the global fast-food firm describes as being a “milkshake base blended with blueberry-flavour syrup”.

They were first sold at McDonald’s restaurants in the USA from June 11 to July 11 last year to celebrate the 52nd birthday of McDonaldland character Grimace.

It arrived on this side of the Atlantic on August 28, including in McDonald’s spots across the north.

The limited edition drinks – which went viral last year – really are “limited edition” and only on sale until September 3.

Despite being sold out already at a number of McDonald’s across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, there is hope that they will be back in stock soon, with a worker at the Kittybrewster branch saying they should return tomorrow.

‘Very popular’

A worker at the restaurant said the “very popular” shakes were sold out by midday yesterday.

Meanwhile the Westhill branch confirmed they had ran out of them by 6pm this evening.

They said they are “trying their best” with suppliers to get them back on the menu.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, it has been confirmed that they “unfortunately” will not be getting anymore in Peterhead, while a worker at the Portlethen drive-thru said they “don’t think” they’ll be making a comeback.

At around 6pm tonight, the McDonald’s in Fraserburgh still had the shake available, but were “likely to run out within the next hour”.

In Aberdeen, the Union Street one still have some shakes left, while they are out of stock at their Craigshaw Road road branch in Tullos, with them “not coming back”.

The Garthdee branch – located in Asda – “ran out earlier this afternoon” but “should be getting more in”.

What did I make of Grimace shake?

I must admit, I was lucky to have one less than an hour after the Grimace shake launched at 11am on Wednesday and I was not sure what to expect.

To my delight, it was a ten out of ten and I can see why they went viral in the United States and why they are so popular here too.

It is hard to describe, but the texture was just right and the blueberry flavour was really refreshing.

I do enjoy a McDonald’s milkshake – especially strawberry – from time-to-time, but this just hit different, and the colour, well, it was just purple and perfect.

It was well worth the £2.99 for a large one, while a medium one comes in at £2.69.

After trying a Shamrock shake for the first time in Canada on St Patrick’s Day earlier this year, it would be great if they – like Grimace shakes – came to the UK ahead of March 17 next year.