McDonald’s new Grimace shake selling out across the north-east – what is all the hype about?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

McDonald’s new Grimace shake selling out across the north-east – what is all the hype about?

McDonald's in Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Garthdee, Kittybrewster, Tullos, Peterhead and Westhill have all run out.

Grimace milkshake and McDonald's Kittybrewster sign.
A number of McDonald's in north-east - including Kittybrewster - have sold out of Grimace milkshakes. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

McDonald’s launched its limited edition Grimace shake on Wednesday and boy, has the north-east has been eager to try it.

As of this evening, McDonald’s stores in Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Garthdee, Kittybrewster, Tullos, Peterhead and Westhill have all run out of the drink, which the global fast-food firm describes as being a “milkshake base blended with blueberry-flavour syrup”.

They were first sold at McDonald’s restaurants in the USA from June 11 to July 11 last year to celebrate the 52nd birthday of McDonaldland character Grimace.

It arrived on this side of the Atlantic on August 28, including in McDonald’s spots across the north.

McDonald's Kittybrewster sign.
Grimace milkshakes are proving a hit.

The limited edition drinks – which went viral last year – really are “limited edition” and  only on sale until September 3.

Despite being sold out already at a number of McDonald’s across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, there is hope that they will be back in stock soon, with a worker at the Kittybrewster branch saying they should return tomorrow.

‘Very popular’

A worker at the restaurant said the “very popular” shakes were sold out by midday yesterday.

Meanwhile the Westhill branch confirmed they had ran out of them by 6pm this evening.

They said they are “trying their best” with suppliers to get them back on the menu.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, it has been confirmed that they “unfortunately” will not be getting anymore in Peterhead, while a worker at the Portlethen drive-thru said they “don’t think” they’ll be making a comeback.

McDonald's Union Street, Aberdeen.
McDonald’s on Union Street in Aberdeen still have some available.. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

At around 6pm tonight, the McDonald’s in Fraserburgh still had the shake available, but were “likely to run out within the next hour”.

In Aberdeen, the Union Street one  still have some shakes left, while they are out of stock at their Craigshaw Road road branch in Tullos, with them “not coming back”.

The Garthdee branch – located in Asda – “ran out earlier this afternoon” but “should be getting more in”.

What did I make of Grimace shake?

I must admit, I was lucky to have one less than an hour after the Grimace shake launched at 11am on Wednesday and I was not sure what to expect.

To my delight, it was a ten out of ten and I can see why they went viral in the United States and why they are so popular here too.

It is hard to describe, but the texture was just right and the blueberry flavour was really refreshing.

Shamrock shake.
Could Shamrock shakes be coming to the UK next? Image: McDonald’s.

I do enjoy a McDonald’s milkshake – especially strawberry – from time-to-time, but this just hit different, and the colour, well, it was just purple and perfect.

It was well worth the £2.99 for a large one, while a medium one comes in at £2.69.

After trying a Shamrock shake for the first time in Canada on St Patrick’s Day earlier this year, it would be great if they – like Grimace shakes – came to the UK ahead of March 17 next year.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A new supermarket is being sought to open in the Ury Estate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ury Estate starts urgent hunt for new supermarket after Morrisons pulls out
Breaking news graphic
Queues of traffic on the A90 near Drumlithie following crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver hit railings at Aberdeen roundabout, reversed, and drove into more railings
The public will be given rare access to the Port of Aberdeen.
New venues revealed as Doors Open Day returns to Aberdeen
Caroline Wilkinson, a retired German teacher, who taught John Swinney at school in Edinburgh.
John Swinney’s ex teacher gives him an 'F' over Peterhead gas power station plan
To go with story by Emma Grady. Court picture of Darren Harty Picture shows; court picture of Darren Harty . court picture of Darren Harty . SpinDrift Date; 30/08/2024
Ex-lawyer convicted of dark web plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor
Aberdeen Lynx in action against Belfast Giants in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Linx Ice Arena: 'I want fans to feel like they could be in…
Payment systems at the car park are not in operation. Image: Scott Baxyer
Union Square car park payment system crashes
Scene of crash on B9001
Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman
A Morrisons supermarket sign.
Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans

Conversation