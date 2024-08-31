King wows crowds as Aberdeen Flower Show celebrates 200th anniversary

His Majesty The King was in Aberdeen today as he officially opened the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual summer show in the city.

King Charles delighted onlookers as he toured the event marquee and met with RHS Aberdeen and National Vegetable Society members.

Admiring the flowers and giant vegetables that had been entered into the competition, he described some of the former as being “amazing”.

This year, the voluntary RHS Aberdeen is celebrating its 200th anniversary – having been formed in 1824 – with a series of events to mark this milestone occasion.

Earlier this year, they were delighted as His Majesty became their official patron – following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth and his late grandfather King George VI.

In the marquee he met eight-year-old schoolboy Oliver Keith, who showed the King his prize-winning carboard crown, with the youngster trying it on in front of him after the monarch asked him if he would like to.

He also met RHS Aberdeen director Shelagh Melvin, who described her first time meeting him as being “very good”.

She added: “He was quite happy to stand and speak to us.”

‘It just made my day’

Running the bric-a-brac stall was the organisation’s director of 28 years Betty Taylor.

“It was just marvelous and just great. It just made my day, it’s a very happy day,” she said.

After telling the King her role is to make money for RHS Aberdeen, he told her, “good for you”.

16-year-old Katie Lorin was also introduced to King Charles having won a junior competition for having the best flower arrangement and she received her trophy from him.

“Meeting King Charles was quite surreal, he was very nice,” she told The P&J.

As well as speaking to people, he was also shown displays, which included photographs of the late Queen Mother at RHS Aberdeen’s 175th anniversary show.

On his way out of the marquee, he cut a gold coloured ribbon with garden shears and officially opened the show, before speaking to onlookers at Duthie Park.

He was then given a bunch of flowers by Oliver’s five-year-old sister Charlotte, who stood alongside Air Cadet Becca Warnock.

Becca said: “It was very strange, but very exciting as well. It’s not something you get to do everyday.”

RHS Aberdeen chairman Brian Grant – who toured him round the show – said: “It has been an honour to welcome His Majesty The King to the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s 200th Anniversary summer show.

“We are lucky to have a hard working team of volunteers who give up so much of their time to put on two spectacular flower shows each year.

‘Blooming marvellous show’

“People are sure to see some great exhibits coming from all over Scotland and I’m sure it is set to be a “blooming” marvellous show”.

This year’s summer show is on today until 5pm and tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.