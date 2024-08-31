King wows crowds as Aberdeen Flower Show celebrates 200th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King wows crowds as Aberdeen Flower Show celebrates 200th anniversary

He officially opened the event at the city's Duthie Park today.

King Charles, Duthie Park.
King Charles at the Aberdeen Flower Show today. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Chris Cromar

His Majesty The King was in Aberdeen today as he officially opened the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual summer show in the city.

King Charles delighted onlookers as he toured the event marquee and met with RHS Aberdeen and National Vegetable Society members.

Admiring the flowers and giant vegetables that had been entered into the competition, he described some of the former as being “amazing”.

King Charles, Duthie Park.
The King was shown round the event marquee by RHS Aberdeen chairman Brian Grant. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

This year, the voluntary RHS Aberdeen is celebrating its 200th anniversary – having been formed in 1824 – with a series of events to mark this milestone occasion.

Earlier this year, they were delighted as His Majesty became their official patron – following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth and his late grandfather King George VI.

In the marquee he met eight-year-old schoolboy Oliver Keith, who showed the King his prize-winning carboard crown, with the youngster trying it on in front of him after the monarch asked him if he would like to.

King Charles, Duthie Park.
Oliver Keith shows King Charles the cardboard crown he made. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

He also met RHS Aberdeen director Shelagh Melvin, who described her first time meeting him as being “very good”.

She added: “He was quite happy to stand and speak to us.”

‘It just made my day’

Running the bric-a-brac stall was the organisation’s director of 28 years Betty Taylor.

“It was just marvelous and just great. It just made my day, it’s a very happy day,” she said.

After telling the King her role is to make money for RHS Aberdeen, he told her, “good for you”.

King Charles, Duthie Park.
The King officially opened the show. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

16-year-old Katie Lorin was also introduced to King Charles having won a junior competition for having the best flower arrangement and she received her trophy from him.

“Meeting King Charles was quite surreal, he was very nice,” she told The P&J.

As well as speaking to people, he was also shown displays, which included photographs of the late Queen Mother at RHS Aberdeen’s 175th anniversary show.

King Charles, Duthie Park.
The monarch spoke to members of the crowd. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

On his way out of the marquee, he cut a gold coloured ribbon with garden shears and officially opened the show, before speaking to onlookers at Duthie Park.

He was then given a bunch of flowers by Oliver’s five-year-old sister Charlotte, who stood alongside Air Cadet Becca Warnock.

Becca said: “It was very strange, but very exciting as well. It’s not something you get to do everyday.”

King Charles, Duthie Park.
King Charles received flowers from five-year-old Charlotte Keith. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

RHS Aberdeen chairman Brian Grant – who toured him round the show – said: “It has been an honour to welcome His Majesty The King to the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s 200th Anniversary summer show.

“We are lucky to have a hard working team of volunteers who give up so much of their time to put on two spectacular flower shows each year.

‘Blooming marvellous show’

“People are sure to see some great exhibits coming from all over Scotland and I’m sure it is set to be a “blooming” marvellous show”.

This year’s summer show is on today until 5pm and tomorrow from 10am to 5pm.

