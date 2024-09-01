Shinty: Fort William blow title race wide open with 6-2 win against leaders Beauly

Fort William blew the Mowi National Division title race wide open when they beat leaders Beauly 6-2 at An Aird.

Beauly knew victory would secure the title and they led 2-1 when Jack MacDonald’s brace cancelled out Calum Shepherd’s opener.

However, two-goal Hamish Shaw, Lachie Shaw, Archie MacKinnon and Cam Stephen cut the deficit at the top of the table to a single point with just two games remaining.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox: “That’s two fantastic wins in a row and we’re one step closer to top-flight shinty next season.

“We started well but Beauly pressed us for a period when they were 2-1 ahead. We dug deep and didn’t panic and got 3-2 in front at half-time before dominating the second half.

“We had outstanding performances from Arran Stephen at the back and Archie MacKinnon in the forward line amongst others. We’ve a nice wee break now before going to Inveraray.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll retain an outside chance of promotion after twice coming from behind to beat Kilmallie 5-3. Calum Morrison and Calum McLay both scored twice for GMA and Ruairidh Ralston the other. Ben MacKinnon, Calum MacDougall and Archie MacNiven countered.

Kings go clear at the top

Kingussie went three points clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership as Roddy Young made a scoring return in their 8-4 win over Lochaber.

Young’s return from injury is a timely boost for the Kings who recovered from the loss of Ben Delaney’s early goal to lead 4-1 at the break through James Falconer’s treble and Cameron Bremner.

Another from Falconer and Eion Baikie’s effort came before Roddy Young struck twice. Max Delaney also netted for Lochaber with Ben Delaney going on to complete his hat-trick, claiming his 31st goal of the season.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “There was lots of good shinty from both sides, but we made too many defensive mistakes for my liking.

“Roddy got on for the last 15 minutes and didn’t take long to make his mark. It’s good to have him back and he’s looking good.

“James Falconer was exceptional and well worth his four goals.”

With the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final against Lovat less than 3 weeks away, Borthwick added: “Places are up for grabs and the players are going to have to fight for positions as Lee Bain’s hamstring injury isn’t as bad as first thought and Liam Borthwick hopefully gets his cast off on Thursday.”

Kyles made to work for win

Kyles Athletic came from behind to beat Skye 5-3.

Archie Millar’s early brace had Skye two-up but doubles from Scott Macdonald and Ross Macrae, amongst a goal from Skye’s Jamie Gillies, had Kyles 4-3 ahead with only 23 minutes played.

Scott Macdonald completed his hat-trick 12 minutes from time.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “It was a whirlwind first 15 minutes, really end to end stuff.

“Once we got in front, we controlled large spells of the game, and played some good shinty at times.

“Andrew King was superb at half back and I think we deserved the win, and I’m really pleased to secure our place in the division.

“I’ll be stepping down as manager at the end of the current season as playing and managing is extremely difficult. The club would benefit from having a permanent manager in charge.”

A depleted Oban Camanachd took a four-minute lead against Kinlochshiel through Daniel MacVicar, but substitute Keith MacRae equalised from a tight angle, just three minutes from time.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We made late changes as we were without Duncan Matheson and Jordan Fraser.

“We didn’t turn up in the first half, but Keith MacRae’s introduction helped turn the game and he almost won it near the end.”

Both managers agreed it was a game of two halves after Lovat led Newtonmore 2-0 with just 20 minutes remaining through Bailey MacKay and Marc MacLachlan, but Kyle Clark followed by Iain Robinson’s brace earned More a 3-2 win.

Inveraray’s match with Bute was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.