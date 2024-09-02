‘It was a magic moment’: Banchory Coronation Street fan’s birthday surprise from favourite soap actor

An Aberdeenshire grandmother – and huge Coronation Street fan – received the biggest birthday surprise of her life when she bumped into her favourite soap star in Braemar.

Iris Garden was celebrating turning 78 with her family on Saturday at Farqurharson’s Bar and Kitchen, when her daughter, Angela, spotted Corrie stalwart Antony Cotton dining just yards away.

His long-running character Sean Tully is best known for pulling pints in the Rovers Return.

The mother and daughter from Banchory say they “never miss an episode” and that Tully is their favourite character.

Iris has endured “a tough year” due to her health, so was over the moon when Antony agreed to pop over to say hello.

He wished her and her granddaughter, Rebecca – who was celebrating turning 21 – a happy birthday, as well as posing for photographs and having a quick chat.

Iris has “not stopped talking about the encounter” and Angela, 45, said she wants to thank Antony for his kindness.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I wanted to say thank for him popping over to say happy birthday to us.

“The whole thing just made my mum’s day.

“I really hope he liked Braemar and his day that he had up here – it such a stunning part of the country.”

TV soap star made Braemar grandmother’s day

The visit came at a perfect time for Iris.

Angela revealed that her mother has had a “tough” past 12 months after a some health scares.

After taking a fall and damaging her hip while out shopping in Braemar, she was also diagnosed with a presumed tumour earlier this year.

Antony’s kindness couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s just a magic moment and my mum just cannot get over it,” said Angela.

“Over the weekend we were still in disbelief because you don’t normally see stars out in Braemar.

“She said to me that it just made her day – I had to hold my tears in.”