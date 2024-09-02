Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin warns no one at Pittodrie can relax despite nine game winning streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin warns no one at Pittodrie can relax despite nine game winning streak

Manager Thelin explains why he shakes hands with every player in the dugout after Aberdeen score a goal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has warned no one at Pittodrie can relax despite a nine game winning start to the season.

Swede Thelin has raced to the perfect start to his career in the Granite City by leading the Reds to nine wins from nine games in all competitions.

Aberdeen sit second in the Premiership table table and only trail leaders Celtic by goal difference.

Thelin’s in-form Dons are also in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final where they face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

However the 46-year-old says there can be no let up and will demand his players and the club push to constantly improve.

He warns losing that relentless drive to raise the bar will let other teams overtake Aberdeen and “take your spot”.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “If you want to be good in the long-term then you need to improve everyone all the time.

“Otherwise other teams will overtake you and take your spot.

“That is why nobody can relax.

“You always need that hunger for improvement.

“It can be tricky in the football world if you don’t keep working hard and prepare yourself in a good way.

“It is not so easy and there is a lot of work behind a victory.

“We need to be consistent with the performance from now until May which is a long time away and a lot of things can happen.

“We have to try to keep improving things and also keep the energy in the squad.”

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

‘It is not only the manager and players’

Thelin’s winning start to his Pittodrie career looked in jeopardy when drawing 0-0 with Ross County deep into time added on.

However the never-say-die Dons scored a dramatic winner via a Kevin Nisbet strike to secure a 1-0 victory.

In celebration of that goal Thelin shook hands with all the substitutes and backroom staff on the bench.

It was no one-off gesture in the euphoria of the last gasp winner.

Thelin shakes hands with all the staff in the Dons dugout after every goal.

He has done it since the first goal in the first game under his management, a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup  away win against Queen of the South.

Thelin explains why… and why it is so important?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Graeme Shinnie at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS

He said: “We celebrate together because everyone has an important role to play in this.

“For me, it’s important that everybody feels they have a big role and are part of this.

“We all have important parts to achieve success.

“It is not only the manager and players.

“It is the support staff around the team, all the people helping around the club.

“There are so many helping to achieve success.

“It is important everyone feels safe and are all working hard to be better everyday.

“It is not just the players but everyone.”

Thelin focusing on the future, not living in the past

Thelin led Elsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season, losing the league title race to Malmo only on goal difference.

It was the second time Thelin had secured an Allsvenskan runners-up finish with Elfsborg having also achieved that in 2020.

In 2015 Thelin won the Superettan title with Jönköpings Södra IF to secure top-flight football for the first time since 1969.

He has now delivered a flawless nine wins from nine as Aberdeen manager.

When asked what his longest winning streak previous to the Dons was, Thelin cannot remember.

He insists he does not live in the past, all his focus is on building a successful future for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time with a Swedish flag after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time with a Swedish flag after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

On his longest winning run prior to Aberdeen, he said: “I have no clue. I don’t know.

“I’m always looking forward, I am never looking back.

“It’s boring sometimes but that is how I work in the football business.

“I’m always trying to think about the future and how we can build a strong future rather than look at the past.

“When my career is over I can maybe check that up but now I have no clue.”

