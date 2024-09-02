Hollywood legend Harrison Ford stops for Sunday lunch at Highland inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford stops for Sunday lunch at Highland inn

The A-lister has been described as a "thoroughly decent" customer by staff at the Balintore Inn.

'Great feed. Many thanks. Harrison Ford'
'Great feed. Many thanks. Harrison Ford'
By Graham Fleming

Staff at a Highland restaurant were left star struck after a surprise visit from a Hollywood A-lister.

Harrison Ford popped into the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch at the weekend – and commented how it was a “great surprise” to find beef jalfrezi on the menu.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars legend – who was believed to be staying nearby at the Glenmorangie House – cycled to the popular tourist spot under escort by his security team.

Despite only stopping for a short time, staff took great pleasure in chatting with the actor as he tucked into a meal in the beer garden.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/BalintoreInn/?locale=en_GB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Harrison left the staff a gift. Image: Mike Dwyer</a>

 

Inn owner Mike Dwyer described Mr Ford to The Press and Journal as a “really nice guy” who took time to meet the team.

He asked Mr Ford why he was visiting the Highlands, but he stopped short of giving an answer.

Unfortunately he was not up for a photograph, but he left an autograph for Mike with a message which read “great feed, many thanks.”

Harrison Ford served ‘fabulous meal’ in Balintore Inn

The business owner says that Mr Ford is the most famous guest they have ever had, with Rick Stein a close second.

He said: “He was out in the beer garden, enjoying the glorious weather we are enjoying at the moment.

“Harrison had his lunch outdoors, and washed it down with a pint of Belhaven Black – and he had some beef jalfrezi, which he said he thoroughly enjoyed.

Staff were shocked by the surprise arrival. Image: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

“He said it was fabulous and that he was surprised to find it on the menu – his security team also said it was the best meal they have had all week.

“He was after a Guinness, but unfortunately we don’t serve it here.

“So we suggested for him to try Belhaven Black – the Scottish equivalent – and he said it was delicious.”

Harrison Ford a ‘nice and humble bloke’

Mr Dwyer said that he was surprised by the down-to-earth nature of the film star.

“I chatted to him for about 10 minutes, I thought he was a really nice and humble bloke. Great guy,” he added.

Staff at the inn – Heidi Dwyer,  Mike Dwyer, Cloe Prentice and Samantha Kennedy. Image: Mike Dwyer Date

“He was asking me about how long I have had the inn and about my heritage.

“Harrison wasn’t at all like my expectations, no lofty attitude or anything – he was just a really nice guy.

“He took the time to speak to me when he didn’t need to.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Iris was delighted to meet TV star Antony Cotton, granddaughter Rebecca and her friend Natajsa also joined in the opportunity.
'It was a magic moment': Banchory Coronation Street fan's birthday surprise from favourite soap…
Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.
Fears Aberdeen Beach Ballroom could be left 'marooned' next to demolished pool site
Facade of NHS Grampian.
'We have enough heart monitors to go round': NHS Grampian reassures public there is…
Sufian, who is chairman and trustee of Aberdeen Muslims, had a succinct answer when asked why he and the other Foodbox volunteers pitch their gazebo outside Markies once a month to dish up 200 servings to help folks who are struggling, writes Scott Begbie.
Scott Begbie: It's not enough to celebrate those who help the less fortunate -…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. James Denholm was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; James Denholm was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by N/a Date; Unknown
'Peeping Tom' electrician who secretly filmed women handed extended sentence
Andy Eager and Ryan Clark have given up Resident X with the venue now closing.
Exclusive: Resident X closes as operator admits it 'doesn't make financial sense to continue'
7
Rev Anne Robertson of Danestone Congregational Church with the Persley Croft BESS site
'The fear is very real': Danestone battery storage plans APPROVED despite pleas from local…
2
Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
Danger dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers
Aberdeen is home to a number of unique independent businesses. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
How independent are Aberdeen's high streets?
Strachan School could become a house.
Plans for Strachan School to become home and major new vision for flattened Dyce…

Conversation