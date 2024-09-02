Hollywood legend Harrison Ford stops for Sunday lunch at Highland inn

Staff at a Highland restaurant were left star struck after a surprise visit from a Hollywood A-lister.

Harrison Ford popped into the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch at the weekend – and commented how it was a “great surprise” to find beef jalfrezi on the menu.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars legend – who was believed to be staying nearby at the Glenmorangie House – cycled to the popular tourist spot under escort by his security team.

Despite only stopping for a short time, staff took great pleasure in chatting with the actor as he tucked into a meal in the beer garden.

Inn owner Mike Dwyer described Mr Ford to The Press and Journal as a “really nice guy” who took time to meet the team.

He asked Mr Ford why he was visiting the Highlands, but he stopped short of giving an answer.

Unfortunately he was not up for a photograph, but he left an autograph for Mike with a message which read “great feed, many thanks.”

Harrison Ford served ‘fabulous meal’ in Balintore Inn

The business owner says that Mr Ford is the most famous guest they have ever had, with Rick Stein a close second.

He said: “He was out in the beer garden, enjoying the glorious weather we are enjoying at the moment.

“Harrison had his lunch outdoors, and washed it down with a pint of Belhaven Black – and he had some beef jalfrezi, which he said he thoroughly enjoyed.

“He said it was fabulous and that he was surprised to find it on the menu – his security team also said it was the best meal they have had all week.

“He was after a Guinness, but unfortunately we don’t serve it here.

“So we suggested for him to try Belhaven Black – the Scottish equivalent – and he said it was delicious.”

Harrison Ford a ‘nice and humble bloke’

Mr Dwyer said that he was surprised by the down-to-earth nature of the film star.

“I chatted to him for about 10 minutes, I thought he was a really nice and humble bloke. Great guy,” he added.

“He was asking me about how long I have had the inn and about my heritage.

“Harrison wasn’t at all like my expectations, no lofty attitude or anything – he was just a really nice guy.

“He took the time to speak to me when he didn’t need to.”