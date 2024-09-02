Fears Aberdeen Beach Ballroom could be left ‘marooned’ next to demolished pool site

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom “could end up marooned” next to a rubble-strewn wasteland as a major revamp of the city’s seaside is put on hold.

The refurbishment of the “waterfront jewel” was supposed to come in future phases of the multi-million-pound beach masterplan.

Now, that might never happen as city leaders consider halting the overhaul of the land north of the venue until more money is available.

And there are fears that the A-listed attraction could be left for some time sitting next to the ruined remnants of the adjoining Beach Leisure Centre.

The concerns for the future of the complex once played by The Beatles were raised as councillors today met to debate their next steps for the beach.

What will happen to Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom if plans are delayed?

The ballroom was supposed to undergo a facelift, with design images showing a freshened-up venue with roof extensions and a pedestrianised plaza out front.

A new Dons stadium and a replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre – bound to be demolished by March – were also drafted in as part of the revamp.

However, all of this was to happen in the second phase of the masterplan – which could now be delayed indefinitely.

Councillor Ross Grant was the first to raise questions over the future of the two notable buildings at the beach, fearing the Beach Leisure Centre site might be left to lay empty.

And he added this might have an adverse impact on the Beach Ballroom.

He said: “I’m a bit concerned about how the Beach Ballroom would be left.

“What considerations have we given to ensure that it remains a bit of a jewel at the beach given the uncertainties that we’ve got.”

Labour colleague Sandra MacDonald added the venue – as well as the nearby ice rink – “could end up marooned” if the links between the beach and the city centre are not done up as planned.

Roads and pavements around the Beach Ballroom are planned for a major upgrade too, with works already underway to enhance the Beach Boulevard.

Council chief: ‘Nothing we do will be to the detriment of Beach Ballroom’

Taking one pointed question after another, chief commercial officer Craig Innes reassured the opposition members that a lot of investment has already gone into the cherished performance venue.

However, this is – for now – restricted to some “light-touch” works designed to give the building “a bit of TLC”.

And any “grander” refurbishments will be dependent on cash becoming available further down the line.

He said: “We have covered a fair bit of work that needs to be done around disability access, ventilation and heating – as well as disconnect it with the Beach Leisure Centre.

“There will be light-touch work that we’ll be doing there to give it a bit of TLC and make sure it remains open and attractive.”

The commercial boss stressed none of the ongoing remedial works at the waterfront will have negative impact on the Beach Ballroom.

He added: “To look at something particular grander around the Beach Ballroom, we’ll have to come for funding for that.

“Certainly, we wouldn’t be looking at any road closure or significant disruption between the beach and the city centre as we go through our works.”

And what about the never-ending Dons stadium saga?

As for the contentious issue of the new Dons stadium plan, still at a stalemate over funding, Mr Innes clarified that meetings between the council and Aberdeen FC continue.

He said this could be tricky “as the chairman of the club stays overseas”.

But Mr Innes estimated that he had met Dave Cormack “six or seven times” while the SNP and Lib Dem co-leaders had chatted to him “three or four times” in their bid to reach an agreement.

And after the meeting, SNP finance boss Alex McLellan emphasised that the administration “are delivering significant transformation” as work on the first phase of the scheme ramps up.

Elected members will meet at the end of the month to decide the future of the beach masterplan.

Read more: