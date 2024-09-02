Breaking: Resident X closes again as bosses hand back keys to council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking: Resident X closes again as bosses hand back keys to council

The food hall previously changed hands last year, but the latest bosses have now given up the ghost...

By Isaac Buchan
Only cleaning staff could be seen inside the now closed Resident X. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Resident X has closed for the second time in as many years.

Hospitality bosses have handed back the keys to the council, who are the head tenants at the £107 million Marischal Square complex it is part of.

Only cleaning staff could be seen inside today, and the interior seems to be in the process of being stripped out.

Match made in heaven: Ryan and Andy think Res X could flourish as a budget wedding venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The street food market was initially run by Aberdam duo David Griffiths and Michael Robertson when it opened in January 2023.

By the end of that year, they vacated the premises.

It was then taken over by Ryan Clark and Andy Eager, who ran Croft and Cairns in Stockethill among a slew of other Aberdeen venues.

They vowed to do what they could to turn around the “failed” venue, with the prospect of using it for wedding receptions raised.

But the business veterans seem to have struggled to make a go of it, despite popular DJ events and a fan zone during the Euros drawing crowds.

A joint statement on behalf of Aberdeen City Council and Resident X stated: “The lease for Croft Aberdeen Limited, trading as Resident X, is to end this month, and operations will cease then.

“Aberdeen City Council will look for a new leaseholder for the Resident X site in Marischal Square.”

What could be next for Resident X?

With two groups having now given up on the venue, the council do have the option to take it over themselves.

The complex cost £107 million to build Image: 3x1.
And the city fronted more than £1m to help the first Resident X owners, David and Michael, to set up shop, with the cash going towards an “Instagram-friendly” makeover when it opened.

These funds were to help fit out the units, with the council expecting to be paid back over the course of the lease.

Street food vendor “could see it coming’

Acropolis was one of the many street food vendors available at Resident X, offering authentic Greek food to the Granite City.

And despite having a successful branch on Rose Street, the Greek takeaway were just one of the outlets which have now had to shut up shop in Marischal Square.

The Greek food street vendor said he could "see it coming" when Resident X closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Owner Aghyad ‘Prince’ Kutuf told The Press and Journal: “It’s clear why it (Resident X) closed down, it was down to a lack of footfall in the business itself.

“We could see it coming.

“We closed around June time, but we were hoping to come back to do weekend stuff.”

But with the doors being shut for the last time on Wednesday, fans of Acropolis will now have to head out to the west end for a taste of the Mediterranean.

