Breaking: Resident X closes again as bosses hand back keys to council

Aberdeen’s Resident X has closed for the second time in as many years.

Hospitality bosses have handed back the keys to the council, who are the head tenants at the £107 million Marischal Square complex it is part of.

Only cleaning staff could be seen inside today, and the interior seems to be in the process of being stripped out.

The street food market was initially run by Aberdam duo David Griffiths and Michael Robertson when it opened in January 2023.

By the end of that year, they vacated the premises.

It was then taken over by Ryan Clark and Andy Eager, who ran Croft and Cairns in Stockethill among a slew of other Aberdeen venues.

They vowed to do what they could to turn around the “failed” venue, with the prospect of using it for wedding receptions raised.

But the business veterans seem to have struggled to make a go of it, despite popular DJ events and a fan zone during the Euros drawing crowds.

A joint statement on behalf of Aberdeen City Council and Resident X stated: “The lease for Croft Aberdeen Limited, trading as Resident X, is to end this month, and operations will cease then.

“Aberdeen City Council will look for a new leaseholder for the Resident X site in Marischal Square.”

What could be next for Resident X?

With two groups having now given up on the venue, the council do have the option to take it over themselves.

And the city fronted more than £1m to help the first Resident X owners, David and Michael, to set up shop, with the cash going towards an “Instagram-friendly” makeover when it opened.

These funds were to help fit out the units, with the council expecting to be paid back over the course of the lease.

Street food vendor “could see it coming’

Acropolis was one of the many street food vendors available at Resident X, offering authentic Greek food to the Granite City.

And despite having a successful branch on Rose Street, the Greek takeaway were just one of the outlets which have now had to shut up shop in Marischal Square.

Owner Aghyad ‘Prince’ Kutuf told The Press and Journal: “It’s clear why it (Resident X) closed down, it was down to a lack of footfall in the business itself.

“We could see it coming.

“We closed around June time, but we were hoping to come back to do weekend stuff.”

But with the doors being shut for the last time on Wednesday, fans of Acropolis will now have to head out to the west end for a taste of the Mediterranean.

