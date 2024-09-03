Travel, food and parking: All you need to know ahead of the Braemar Gathering

The annual Braemar Gathering and Games is almost upon us once again.

Saturday’s highly-anticipated event marks the first weekend of autumn in Aberdeenshire, with thousands expected to attend.

Running since 1932, the games will be taking place in the familiar surroundings of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

The gathering is set to include various traditional sports, dancing and piping competitions – with King Charles and other royalty expected to be in attendance.

Ahead of the big day, The Press and Journal has put together a handy guide for those planning to attend.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the Braemar gathering can be bought at braemargathering.org/tickets

There are two types of tickets available to customers, which include the general admission and seat tickets.

Seated tickets – priced at £25 – promise “an unforgettable close-up view of the action” and guaranteed shelter from the elements.

Meanwhile, general admission tickets are cheaper at £15, but still provide access to all activities.

What’s the best way to get there?

With swathes of visitors expected to make their way to the Royal Deeside for this weekend’s activities, motorists have been advised to leave plenty of time for travel.

Only one road leads to and from Braemar – the A93 – and the Braemar Gathering is by far its busiest time of the year.

Those travelling from the south of Scotland have been advised to join the A93 Deeside tourist route at Perth, and drive north into the Cairngorms National Park via Blairgowrie, Rattray and Glenshee.

Meanwhile, those from the north are told to go via the A939 Grantown on Spey. From there, Braemar can be reached through Lecht and through Gairnshiel before meeting the A93 at Crathie.

Aberdeen drivers can join the A93 directly, via Drumoak, Banchory and Aboyne.

Where can I park?

Motorists can take comfort in the fact that organisers will be putting on a free car park for all visitors , which does not require any prior booking.

Organisers have also assured that “there is enough room for everyone”.

The visitor car park is located on the Glenshee Road and there will be signage directing you to the car park, as well as on-site police officers and stewards to assist with directions.

On-street parking is not permitted anywhere in the village and the car park is only a 10-minute walk to the games.

Can I get there by public transport?

Stagecoach’s 201 bus is the only service to the games which operates between Aberdeen and Braemar.

Unfortunately, the village is inaccessible by train.

What’s on at the Braemar Gathering?

Information is still to filter through about exact timings regarding events and competitions, but some details have already been revealed.

The Massed Bands parade is confirmed to begin at 11.30am.

It will start at the Invercauld Arms Hotel and parade through the village to The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. They will parade again at 3pm from Auchendryne Square.

The various Pipe Bands will also parade individually through the village throughout the day.

What food will be available there?

Braemar Gathering bosses have confirmed there will be a number of local food suppliers on site throughout the day serving hot food and refreshments.

A beer tent will also be in use at the event serving alcoholic drinks.

Braemar is also home to a number of quality local restaurants and cafes, however visitors are advised to book in advance as walk-in service is unlikely.