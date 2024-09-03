Aberdeen stylist crowned Scotland’s ‘barber of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen stylist crowned Scotland’s ‘barber of the year’

Cammy Morrison has gone from customer to student to master at Mr Dun on Belmont Street.

Cammy Morrison picked up the award for Barber of the Year. Image: Kai @proust_studio
By Jamie Sinclair

An Aberdeen stylist has been crowned Scotland’s ‘Barber of the Year’.

Cammy Morrison, 24, started working at Mr Dun on Belmont Street five years ago while still a business management student at Aberdeen University.

Throughout his journey, Cammy – who is from Kingswells and attended school in Bucksburn – has gone from a customer to a trainee to an award-winning master barber and trainer.

Cammy said: “Dean, my now boss, actually used to cut my hair when the shop first opened.

“Luckily I was kept on part-time whilst still working at uni. It was then that I realised that an office job wasn’t going to be for me, so I put everything into this.

“It’s been a real full circle for me, it’s strange to think I was in the same position as my students not too long ago.”

Mr Dun’s barber bags award

The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards (SHABA) 2024 were held on September 1, at the Hilton in Glasgow.

Cammy said: “As I’m now a master barber, I’m at the highest level that I can get to in here.

“Going for an award was something I felt could take me to the next level so I decided to enter.

The haircut that won Cammy the award. Image: Kai @proust_studio

“I made sure to ask all my clients to take the 30 seconds that it took to vote for me.

“I’m just so grateful to them that enough of them did.”

The finalists of the competition, including Cammy, had to submit pictures that showed off their creativity.

Cammy said: “I chose my client Jameson to be the model for the picture.

“As a shop, I would say we’re known for slightly longer haircuts so I wanted to reflect that.

“My photographer friend Kai Swiecki has a lot of cool shots on his Instagram so I got in touch with him to take the pics.

“The cut looked really funky and cool and I thought the pictures turned out great.”

Cammy praised his colleagues at the barber shop.

Going into the event, Cammy had lowered his expectations.

“I wasn’t expecting anything on the night, but I thought at least we would get a fun night out of it,” he joked.

“I can’t remember anything once they had said my name as the winner, it was all a blur.”

The barbers operates from a very aesthetically pleasing shop.

Cammy says this is all part of the service they provide at Mr Dun.

“We think that with the layout and design of the shop, it does give off a premium feel,” he said.

“Our prices aren’t just for the haircuts but the overall experience.

“I also think communication goes a long way as a barber. Some people love to chat away whereas others would rather the quiet, so recognising that can make a big difference.”

Cammy wins big at SHABA awards

The award award is recognition of  the years of hard work Cammy has put into his craft.

Cammy said: “I decided when I was going to go down the route of barbering that I was going to give it my all

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Although it’s an individual award, it wasn’t an individual effort.

“It’s a nice bit of recognition for everyone who plays a part in making our service so good.”

 

Conversation