Aberdeen stylist crowned Scotland’s ‘barber of the year’

An Aberdeen stylist has been crowned Scotland’s ‘Barber of the Year’.

Cammy Morrison, 24, started working at Mr Dun on Belmont Street five years ago while still a business management student at Aberdeen University.

Throughout his journey, Cammy – who is from Kingswells and attended school in Bucksburn – has gone from a customer to a trainee to an award-winning master barber and trainer.

Cammy said: “Dean, my now boss, actually used to cut my hair when the shop first opened.

“Luckily I was kept on part-time whilst still working at uni. It was then that I realised that an office job wasn’t going to be for me, so I put everything into this.

“It’s been a real full circle for me, it’s strange to think I was in the same position as my students not too long ago.”

Mr Dun’s barber bags award

The Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards (SHABA) 2024 were held on September 1, at the Hilton in Glasgow.

Cammy said: “As I’m now a master barber, I’m at the highest level that I can get to in here.

“Going for an award was something I felt could take me to the next level so I decided to enter.

“I made sure to ask all my clients to take the 30 seconds that it took to vote for me.

“I’m just so grateful to them that enough of them did.”

The finalists of the competition, including Cammy, had to submit pictures that showed off their creativity.

Cammy said: “I chose my client Jameson to be the model for the picture.

“As a shop, I would say we’re known for slightly longer haircuts so I wanted to reflect that.

“My photographer friend Kai Swiecki has a lot of cool shots on his Instagram so I got in touch with him to take the pics.

“The cut looked really funky and cool and I thought the pictures turned out great.”

Going into the event, Cammy had lowered his expectations.

“I wasn’t expecting anything on the night, but I thought at least we would get a fun night out of it,” he joked.

“I can’t remember anything once they had said my name as the winner, it was all a blur.”

The barbers operates from a very aesthetically pleasing shop.

Cammy says this is all part of the service they provide at Mr Dun.

“We think that with the layout and design of the shop, it does give off a premium feel,” he said.

“Our prices aren’t just for the haircuts but the overall experience.

“I also think communication goes a long way as a barber. Some people love to chat away whereas others would rather the quiet, so recognising that can make a big difference.”

Cammy wins big at SHABA awards

The award award is recognition of the years of hard work Cammy has put into his craft.

Cammy said: “I decided when I was going to go down the route of barbering that I was going to give it my all

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Although it’s an individual award, it wasn’t an individual effort.

“It’s a nice bit of recognition for everyone who plays a part in making our service so good.”