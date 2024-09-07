Thistle Street: Why is the charming Aberdeen area thriving with independent firms?

At the heart of Aberdeen’s west end, Thistle Street is booming with independent businesses.

From high-end clothing to African furniture and trinkets, the quaint area has everything one’s heart can possibly desire.

And almost all of the quirky little shops are family-run.

Recent research by The Press and Journal shows that only 90% of the shops on Thistle Street are independent – the most from any other areas in Aberdeen.

It also has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the city, with only two units occupied by a chain.

But what makes Thistle Street so special?

We speak to traders to find out what makes the west end the “perfect spot” for independent business.

Hamish Munro boss: ‘Thistle Street is really Aberdeen focused’

My first stop on a four-hour journey along Thistle Street is Hamish Munro.

The family-run boutique has been staple in the area for 45 years, offering a range of high end footwear and clothing.

Director Scott Patterson is serving a customer as I walk into the cosy store, packed with “non high street brands at an extremely good value for price.”

He waves his customer goodbye and immediately jumps on to say how being on Thistle Street has helped the business go from strength to strength over the years.

“It is great to see so many independent businesses here,” Scott smiles.

“It is fantastic for any local economy because it is employing local people and the money is going back into other local businesses.

“It’s all about community and togetherness…It’s a very special area because it really is Aberdeen focused.”

All of this, he adds, has helped create a “nice shopping experience” in the area for customers.

The 31-year-old recalls some of the businesses on Thistle Street have been on the go since he was a toddler.

And he reckons the eclectic mix of retail, food, cafes and restaurants is what keeps people coming over and over again.

Scott says they have a network of “good customers”, with the local community rallying round independent businesses to support them.

He said: “It’s a nice area, well presented and you have a bit of everything for everyone in a very pleasant environment.”

Straine Opticians: ‘We offer the personal touch chains don’t have’

Further up the road, Rosie Strudwick – who has been working at Straine Opticians for 14 years – is just finishing up an eye-check when I go in to steal her for a brief chat.

The store opened on Thistle Street 30 years ago, with dozens of kind neighbours always willing to lend a hand when help is needed.

And Rosie says this camaraderie between west end businesses is exactly what makes the area so special.

She says: “There is a lovely working environment and it’s nice knowing your neighbours.

“It’s a really nice atmosphere, and because we are small and independently run, we actually care about people.

“It’s the same in lots of the other shops here, they have got more of that personal touch.

“Generally, if there is something you can’t find that you are looking for, people will go out of their way to find it for you.”

Esslemonts: ‘Small units are a big benefit – and Thistle Street has them’

Thistle Street wasn’t Mark Esslemont’s first option when he was scouting the best location for his clothes store nearly 30 years ago.

He first considered setting up shop in the city centre, but eventually the west end proved to be the perfect spot for Esslemonts.

Decades on, the family firm is still going strong and Mark is proud to provide an in-person tailor made shopping experience for his customers.

He explains: “The units on Thistle Street tend to lend themselves to independent shops because they are not too big, which helps keep your rates down.

“It also means you don’t need to employ many staff, which helps to keep costs down as well.

“The west end offers an alternative, whether its clothing you are looking for or a food and drink experience.

“There is a reason to come here and staff will go out of their way to satisfy customers.

“There is a lot on offer so it is definitely worth a visit.”

TherapACE: ‘You won’t believe why we picked this Thistle Street spot’

Meanwhile, TherapACE sells handmade and artisanal products from different places around Africa – from clothing, jewellery and ornaments to art and furniture.

The store aims to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind therapeutic shopping experience, in which they can discover unique items.

Shop manager Natalie has worked at the shop since it opened up nearly four years ago.

She says: “A lot of people don’t know we are here, but when they do stumble across us they are like ‘oh this is something different’.”

Much like Rosie from Straine Opticians, Natalie also thinks one of the most attractive features of Thistle Street is the “friendly little community” of fellow business owners.

However, it was the “very rich history” of the street that convinced TherapACE owner Michelle Ezunu to take over the unit.

The building was once home to renowned pioneer of African education Robert Laws in the 19th Century, the legacy of whom is carried on by the current owner to this day.

And as Nigeria-born Michelle set eyes on the plaque on the side of the building, she knew this was the place for her new endeavour.

Natalie adds: “Being here has significance – and we have never wanted to move.”

