Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash on A947

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A947 north of Fyvie.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the Oldmeldrum to Turriff road just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the junction for the B992 road heading towards Auchterless.

The road was blocked in both directions with traffic building in the area.

It is understood an air ambulance attended the scene and has since left for Aberdeen.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed two appliances were dispatched at 6.10pm.

Crews from Oldmeldrum and Aberchirder worked to make the scene safe before leaving at 7.15pm.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

