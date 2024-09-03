Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers wins Paralympic gold exactly three years after car accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers wins Paralympic gold exactly three years after car accident

Rogers pipped her Team GB teammate Callie-Ann Warrington in the S10 100m butterfly final to take gold in a time of 1:05.84.

By Danny Law
Faye Rogers (facing) celebrates gold in the women's 100m butterfly S10 final on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
Faye Rogers (facing) celebrates gold in the women's 100m butterfly S10 final on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers said she felt emotional after storming to gold in the women’s S10 100m butterfly at the Paris Paralympics.

The 21-year-old, who became world champion in the event last year, was the quickest qualifier for the final.

Competing in her first Paralympics, Rogers lived up to her billing as the pre-race favourite by pipping her Team GB teammate Callie-Ann Warrington in the final to take gold in a time of 1:05.84.

Rogers, from Stockton-on-Tees, was involved in a car accident in September 2021 on the day she was supposed to move to Aberdeen for university which left her with a permanent impairment in her arm.

Rogers, who had taken part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics selection trials before the crash, was told by a consultant she would never swim competitively again following the accident, which left her with several arm fractures and she now has a fused elbow.

She said she was thrilled to land gold – exactly three years after the accident happened.

Callie-Ann Warrington and Faye Rogers competing in the 100m Butterfly S10 at the Paralympic Games. Image: PA. 

Rogers said: “My back end is always the strongest part of my race and I was quite confident at the turn.

“My thought process was if we’re with everyone at the turn we’re good.

“But I could see Callie fighting all the way and I just tried to keep moving.

“It is actually exactly three years since my accident. It is a bit emotional.

“It has been a big full circle moment.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how far I’ve come.

“I couldn’t ask for more from the three years.

“Coming into para-sport has been brand new, it has been the best environment.

“It has been the best team and I have made some of the best friends.

“I’m so grateful for this journey. I have learned so much about myself.

“I couldn’t have imagined this happening. It is just crazy.

“I have started getting messages from people who have been in similar situations.

“It makes me so proud that my experiences are helping other people.

“There are always days when it feels like it is never going to get better – but it always does.”

Rogers is trained by Patrick Miley as part of the University of Aberdeen Performance team.

More from Other sports

Great Britain's Finlay Graham wins silver in the C3 - 3km pursuit on day two of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
Fin Graham reflects on 'Tokyo carbon copy' after claiming Paralympic silver in Paris
Great Britain's Toni Shaw in action during the Women's 200m SM9 Individual Medley heat 2, on day two of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships at the Manchester Aquatics Centre, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday August 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SWIMMING Manchester. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Toni Shaw's Paralympic dream remains despite challenging year
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad playing in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Back row (left to right): Alan Redford, Miguel Llinas, Chris Angus, Stewart Gray, Grant Campbell, Callum Dunbar, Jamie Shawyer, Arran Christie. Front row (left to right): David Booth, Richard Macadie, Dmytro Zabrodin, Jamie Lennox, Willie Mathers, Richie Petrie. Picture courtesy of David Littlejohn, submitted August 24 2024.
Day Four at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Reflections on Aberdeen's campaign as…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's Ukrainian goalkeeper Dmytro Zabrodin who is part of their UEFA Futsal Champions League squad. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 22 2024.
Day Three at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet Aberdeen's goalkeeper who fled…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's general manager David Littlejohn, left, and manager Dean Elrick, right. Pictured at Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen in Linz, Austria on August 21 2024 at the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media.
Day Two at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet the behind the scenes…
Alan Redford who is playing for the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 21 2024.
Day One at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: The Highland League legend embracing…
Graeme with his medals
'Pupils find it crazy': Moray teacher becomes European powerlifting champion
Blaine's development since picking up a bat and ball has given his family hope for the future. Image: Kenny Elrick
'Life is difficult, frustrating, heartbreaking, but cricket has changed his life': How Fraserburgh Cricket…
Emily Plant skiing
Stonehaven skiers to compete for Team GB at Special Olympics World Winter Games

Conversation