‘An amazing place’: The hidden sanctuary on the River Don that’s loved by locals

It includes a playpark and a place for adults to relax.

Play equipment has been donated over the months. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Did you know that along the river bank lies a secret sanctuary for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen?

The Mugiemoss Hub has grown from a simple idea into a fully-fledged escape for families and adults alike.

Gary Dow developed the area by the River Don near Mugiemoss Road over the past year.

Using sustainable materials, such as wooden pallets and wire drums, to create walkways, tables, and seats he has created a flourishing community park.

Donated children’s play sets along with makeshift set pieces are dotted around the park.

Mr Dow says swans often appear at the jetty and will happily take food from your hand.

The Hub’s importance has been echoed by visitors.

Georgia and Sophie love exploring around the Hub. Image: Charlene Mackay.

Charlene Mackay often takes her two nieces, Georgia and Sophie, down to the Hub.

She said: “My nieces absolutely love the hub it’s such an amazing place to take them. Gary Dow and his daughters have done an amazing job down there, and I’m glad he’s finally getting some sort of recognition for it.

“It’s a beautiful place full of wildlife and lots for the kids to explore.”

Much of the equipment was donated instead of being sent to landfill. Image: DC Thomson.

Hayley Shaw and her four-year-old daughter Frankie discovered the Hub and often spend time down there.

She said: “Frankie adores the Hub and she spent a lot of time down there over the summer.”

She added that Frankie loves to feed the ducks and play on the swings, and is also fond of a pony mounted on one of the tables.

Mugiemoss Hub is ‘so important’ to the community

Gary Dow with his daughters Megan (L) and Teigan (R) on the balcony overlooking the River Don. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Dow often has help from his two daughters, Teigan and Megan, who sometimes watch over the kids while their parents rest on the balcony overlooking the Don.

Megan told The P&J she would come to the Hub after school sometimes and sit there for a while just absorbing the peace and quiet.

She said: “It’s so nice to come down and enjoy the scenery and the wildlife all around.

The Hub is a great place for families to go.

“It’s important to have this type of place everywhere, it’s a getaway from the city.”

Mr Dow added: “We have to keep this going for the kids. The kids love it, and we have a lot of families in the area who depend on this because there’s nothing else like it.

“For me, this place is so important, I will give my all to see this place continue for a long time.

Pointing to the site, he added, “We have all this nature on our doorstep, let’s use it.”

The Hub sits on the banks of the River Don surrounded by nature

Animals have been spotted roaming through the area. These include deer, badgers, and kingfishers.

Deer often parade through the park. Image: Gary Dow.

Throughout the summer holidays, the Hub saw dozens of people, including kids and adults, coming to visit.

Matthew Russell comes down to feed the ducks and swans throughout the week.

“I think it’s great what’s been done there.

Swans on the River Don
Swans often come up to the swan jetty to be fed. Image: DC Thomson.

“A great little spot for people to go and see some beautiful nature like the ducks and swans.

“It’s got a nice wee balcony that’s up high above the river and then a little platform right down at the water where you can get up close to the swans when they come for food.

“It’s decorated nicely to make it really homely, and there are lots of toys and slides for kids to play with too.”

