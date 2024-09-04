Elgin town centre site which could be transformed into modern apartments up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin town centre site which could be transformed into modern apartments up for sale

Do you fancy buying a car park? Sellers say plot at 13 South Street is a unique investment opportunity.

By Sean McAngus
The Elgin car park up for grabs.
The Elgin car park up for grabs.

An Elgin town centre site has hit the market with an accommodation vision.

The site at 13 South Street is currently used as a private car park.

It is being described as a unique investment opportunity.

The private car park.

CCL Property is advertising the sale of the site for offers in the region of £295,000.

In 2013, Dicey’s Bar owner John McGettrick had proposals approved for a complete transformation of the car park site.

His vision included one block containing two flats and one retail unit on the ground floor fronting onto South Street.

Meanwhile, another block to the rear would have six flats.

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However more than a decade on, the site is up for grabs.

The sellers say the South Street site offers easy access to Elgin’s vibrant High Street with its array of shops, restaurants, and cafes.

They believe any buyer could capitalise on the town’s real estate market with this development.

The say the rental market is experiencing a shortage which would ensure quick occupancy and steady rental income.

The site up for sale.

South Street is hive of activity

Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which will see five buildings, including two former Junners shops, demolished to make way for the development.

Looking up at the front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin, which is part of the South Street regeneration
Former Junners store will be demolished, however listed facade to be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Meanwhile, couple Florian and Vanessa Koci are transforming the former candy shop at 71 South Street into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Another thing is the former printing works being given new life.

Click here to find out more about the Elgin town centre site for sale.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

