Elgin town centre site which could be transformed into modern apartments up for sale

An Elgin town centre site has hit the market with an accommodation vision.

The site at 13 South Street is currently used as a private car park.

It is being described as a unique investment opportunity.

CCL Property is advertising the sale of the site for offers in the region of £295,000.

In 2013, Dicey’s Bar owner John McGettrick had proposals approved for a complete transformation of the car park site.

His vision included one block containing two flats and one retail unit on the ground floor fronting onto South Street.

Meanwhile, another block to the rear would have six flats.

However more than a decade on, the site is up for grabs.

The sellers say the South Street site offers easy access to Elgin’s vibrant High Street with its array of shops, restaurants, and cafes.

They believe any buyer could capitalise on the town’s real estate market with this development.

The say the rental market is experiencing a shortage which would ensure quick occupancy and steady rental income.

South Street is hive of activity

There is a lot of redevelopment on Elgin’s South Street ongoing and on the horizon.

Gordon and MacPhail’s prominent shop is currently getting a multi million-pound makeover to create a unique whisky experience.

Meanwhile, there is also the Moray Council-led South Street redevelopment project which includes a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) are overseeing the project which will see five buildings, including two former Junners shops, demolished to make way for the development.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Meanwhile, couple Florian and Vanessa Koci are transforming the former candy shop at 71 South Street into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Another thing is the former printing works being given new life.

