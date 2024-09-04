Aberdeen man missing for three weeks last spotted in London King’s Cross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man missing for three weeks last spotted in London King’s Cross

Officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Derek Robertson.

By Alberto Lejarraga
derek robertson missing aberdeen
Police have confirmed that Derek Robertson was last seen arriving at King’s Cross railway station in London around 10am on Wednesday, August 14. Image: Police Scotland

An Aberdeen man reported missing three weeks ago was last seen at a London train station, police revealed.

Officers are renewing their appeal for assistance to trace Derek Robertson, 59, who remains missing from Aberdeen.

Last month, police said Derek had been seen in the Peterculter area on Monday, August 12.

However, ongoing investigations have confirmed that he was last seen arriving at King’s Cross railway station in London around 10am on Wednesday, August 14.

Derek is described as white, approximately 5ft 4in tall, with grey hair and a grey beard.

derek robertson
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 4in tall, with grey hair and a grey beard. Image: Police Scotland

Police continue to search for missing Aberdeen man Derek Robertson

Inspector John Lumsden said: “Despite our ongoing efforts to trace him, Derek remains missing, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are grateful for the public’s support so far and urge people to remain vigilant, reporting any possible sightings or information that could aid our search to police.

“Derek, if you see this, please contact us so we can ensure sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3995 of 15 August.

