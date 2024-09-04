Aberdeen man missing for three weeks last spotted in London King’s Cross

An Aberdeen man reported missing three weeks ago was last seen at a London train station, police revealed.

Officers are renewing their appeal for assistance to trace Derek Robertson, 59, who remains missing from Aberdeen.

Last month, police said Derek had been seen in the Peterculter area on Monday, August 12.

However, ongoing investigations have confirmed that he was last seen arriving at King’s Cross railway station in London around 10am on Wednesday, August 14.

Derek is described as white, approximately 5ft 4in tall, with grey hair and a grey beard.

Police continue to search for missing Aberdeen man Derek Robertson

Inspector John Lumsden said: “Despite our ongoing efforts to trace him, Derek remains missing, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are grateful for the public’s support so far and urge people to remain vigilant, reporting any possible sightings or information that could aid our search to police.

“Derek, if you see this, please contact us so we can ensure sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3995 of 15 August.