Derek Robertson traced ‘safe and well’ after being missing for more than a month

An Aberdeen man who has been missing for the past four weeks has now been traced “safe and well”.

Derek Robertson, 59, was reported missing from the Peterculter area of the city on Monday, August 12.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public on his whereabouts.

Ongoing investigations later confirmed he had been spotted at Aberdeen Bus Station potentially heading to Edinburgh.

Officers renewed their appeal once again after he was Mr Robertson was seen at King’s Cross Station in London on Wednesday, August 14.

Police have now confirmed the 59-year-old has been traced.

They thanked those who had engaged with the appeal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Derek Robertson who was reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance.”