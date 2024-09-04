Part of A980 Alford to Banchory road closed after crash involving bus

Part of the A980 Alford to Banchory road has been closed due to a crash involving a bus.

It happened just west of the Raemoir House Hotel – located to the north of Banchory – at around 4.45pm this afternoon.

The incident also involved a detached trailer.

Police confirmed the road is closed westbound as a result of the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene at 4.46pm, with one each coming from Aboyne and Banchory.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 4.50pm on Wednesday, September 4, to a report of a crash on the A980 near Banchory involving a detached trailer and a bus.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed westbound.”

As well as connecting Alford and Banchory, the road goes by the famous Craigievar Castle and through the villages of Lumphanan and Torphins.

