Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on battle to be Bulgaria’s No 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on battle to be Bulgaria’s No 1

Keper Mitov hopes the current squad can emulate the legendary 1994 Bulgaria side that included Aberdeen heroes Tsanko Tsvetanov and Ilian Kiryakov

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Dimitar Mitov is determined to hit top form with Aberdeen to help win the battle to become Bulgaria’s No 1.

The 27-year-old is currently with the Bulgarian squad ahead of Nations League fixtures against Belarus and Northern Ireland.

Capped three times, Mitov is in a three-way battle to become Bulgaria’s first choice keeper.

He faces competition from Bulgarian based Ivan Dyulgerov, 25, (CSKA Sofia) and Svetoslav Vutsov (Slavia Sofia) who both have six caps.

Bulgaria manager Ilian Iliev has said the No.1 spot is up for grabs and that this Nations League camp will be key to his decision.

Mitov met up with the Bulgarian squad on a high having delivered a superb penalty save in the 1-0 win against Ross County at the weekend.

The summer signing’s form has been key in Aberdeen racing to a perfect start to the season with nine wins from nine games in all competitions.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE

Mitov said: “I’m an ambitious man and my ambition is to become the regular goalkeeper for Bulgaria.

“I’ve been capped three times for my country now so I want to cement that number one spot there as well.

“Playing for Aberdeen, a huge football club, gives me a great opportunity and a great platform for when I am with the Bulgaria national team.

“I feel able to perform with them (Bulgaria) and cement that number one spot.”

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
Ross County’s Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS

Bulgarian squad in transition

Bulgaria kickstart their Nations League campaign against Belarus away on Thursday before a home clash with Northern Ireland three days later.

The match against Belarus will be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, a neutral venue.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Mitov said: “It’s going to be tough, because this day and age there’s no bad national teams anymore.

“So for us it’s just about going there and trying to put on a performance so we can win the game.

“The kind of group we are, we like to think every game is winnable.

“Focusing on ourselves, we have a good group.

“The team has been through a bit of a transition in the last few years.

“There’s players who have been in the national team for a very long time.

“And there’s also players that are just having their first steps into it.

“It is a really good mix.”

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock

‘It is a young, hungry group’

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six-figure sum this summer.

Mitov signed a three-year deal at Pittodrie.

The keeper has conceded just three goals in the eight games he has started for the Dons, registering five clean sheets.

Bulgaria suffered a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when finishing bottom of their group with just four points from eight games.

However Mitov, who secured a debut cap in a friendly against Iran last September, is confident Bulgaria are on the rise.

He said: “It’s a young, hungry group that the manager wants to build.

“The squad has a strong team spirit when together.

“With the players we have and the management team, sooner or later results for our country will come back.”

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS

Inspired by legendary 1994 team

Finishing bottom of a Euro 2024 qualifying group is far removed from Bulgaria’s halcyon days in the nineties.

In 1994 Bulgaria reached the semi-final of the World Cup, losing 2-1 to Italy.

That Bulgarian team included Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov who won the Ballon d’Or later that year.

In the starting XI for Bulgaria in the World Cup semi-final were two players who would later star for Aberdeen – Iliyan Kiryakov and Tsanko Tsvetanov.

Full-back Kiryakov, capped 56 times, played for the Dons from 1996-2000.

Defender Tsvetanov was at Pittodrie from 1996-1998, and was capped 40 times.

Mitov said: “The best team we ever had was the 1994 one.

“The players we’ve had over the years, they played in the top five European leagues.

“And there was also a Ballon d’Or winner.

“We don’t have that at the moment, unfortunately, but what we have right now is a really good collective team.

“I think sometimes having a collective is better than having just individual players.

“That offers a great opportunity for us to push forward and see how far we can get.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been in a major tournament.

“I really hope that with the group of players we have, that’s going to be achievable one day.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Shay Logan is just one of the former players to show up at Zizzi's. Image: Tenerife Dons.
Inside Aberdeen's Tenerife supporters club that grew from three Dandies to attracting 80 matchday…
Aberdeen goal scoring legend Joe Harper in action. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Joe Harper to be honoured by SFA with medal
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen have landed an early blow in the race for Euro qualification
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Ross County's Kacper Lopata go down after a head collision. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath fitness update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet reveals how he and friend Kieran Tierney helped each another…
Aberdeen's players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s league trophy at Pittodrie on Monday night. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists UEFA Youth League will help Pittodrie's rising stars shine
Blair Yule of Cove Rangers during his testimonial against Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Summer signing Ante Palaversa starts as Aberdeen XI edge past Cove Rangers 2-0 in…
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14604214ba) Slobodan Rubezic of Aberdeen celebrates scoring with a header to give Aberdeen a 6-0 lead. Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Cup, Group A, Football, Pittodrie, Aberdeen, UK, 27 Jul 2024
Slobodan Rubezic: Aberdeen changing room is the best I've been in
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov's presence gives Aberdeen defence confidence
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to take a back seat on social media
2

Conversation