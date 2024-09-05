A90 blocked after crash at Milltimber

The A90 is currently restricted southbound after a crash at Milltimber.

Road users are being told to avoid the area after the incident.

Delays are likely on the major road, as only one lane is currently usable.

It is currently unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday, September 5, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the AWPR near the Cleanhill roundabout.

“One lane is closed as recovery is arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

