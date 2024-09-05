A90 blocked after crash at Milltimber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 blocked after crash at Milltimber

Drivers are urged to approach the scene with caution.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news logo
The road is currently restricted. Image: DC Thomson.

The A90 is currently restricted southbound after a crash at Milltimber.

Road users are being told to avoid the area after the incident.

Delays are likely on the major road, as only one lane is currently usable.

It is currently unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Thursday, September 5, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the AWPR near the Cleanhill roundabout.

“One lane is closed as recovery is arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Amanda Greig says its a "huge win" that the Oakley Centre has been given council approval. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven Oakley Centre given go ahead by council - now it's up to the…
Steven Lewis of Burnside Brewery alongside an image of the new facility near Laurencekirk
Cheers to that! Burnside brewers to expand with new base next to Laurencekirk wedding…
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified
Recently elected MP Seamus Logan is to step down as a councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down
3
Lady Saltoun.
Lady Saltoun: Tributes paid after Aberdeenshire peer and clan chief dies
Robert Chapman, of Farmlay, with some of his hens.
Aberdeenshire's rocket-fuelled hens can be fussy eaters
David Buchan appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man jailed for assaulting his own mother with golf clubs
Robert Dunlop admitted trying to assault two female police officers. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent pensioner who tried to assault female cops warned his behaviour 'cannot continue'
A980 near Raemoir
Bus involved in crash on A980 near Raemoir
The wreckage of the Piper Alpha oil production platform
BBC 'in talks' to air new factual drama series on Piper Alpha disaster
4

Conversation