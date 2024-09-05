Debate: Will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC split the Old Firm this season?

Aberdeen’s perfect start to the new season has got Dons fans daring to dream this can be a campaign to remember.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds have matched Premiership champions Celtic with four wins out of four before the international break and are already five points ahead of Rangers.

With the Dons avoiding both of the Old Firm in the league until next month the Red Army hope the momentum built from their lightning start to the season can extend into September and beyond.

But the big question is just how far Aberdeen’s fine start can take them? Could this be the season the Dons mount a major challenge to the big two’s dominance in Scotland?

Press and Journal columnist Duncan Shearer is thrilled at his former club’s winning start to the new campaign but despite Aberdeen winning nine games out of nine in all competitions so far Shearer believes it is too early to make a bold prediction about splitting the Old Firm.

But we say it’s never too early for a debate and want to know what you think?

Can Thelin’s Aberdeen break the Glasgow duo’s iron grip at the top of the table and split them this season?

