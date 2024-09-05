Debate: Will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC split the Old Firm this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Will Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen FC split the Old Firm this season?

Let us know in the comments below if you believe the Dons could make this a campaign to remember by finishing above one of the Glasgow giants.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen FC's Kevin Nisbet celebrates with Graeme Shinnie in front of fans after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s perfect start to the new season has got Dons fans daring to dream this can be a campaign to remember.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds have matched Premiership champions Celtic with four wins out of four before the international break and are already five points ahead of Rangers.

With the Dons avoiding both of the Old Firm in the league until next month the Red Army hope the momentum built from their lightning start to the season can extend into September and beyond.

But the big question is just how far Aberdeen’s fine start can take them? Could this be the season the Dons mount a major challenge to the big two’s dominance in Scotland?

Kevin Nisbet scores against Ross County for Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Press and Journal columnist Duncan Shearer is thrilled at his former club’s winning start to the new campaign but despite Aberdeen winning nine games out of nine in all competitions so far Shearer believes it is too early to make a bold prediction about splitting the Old Firm.

But we say it’s never too early for a debate and want to know what you think?

Can Thelin’s Aberdeen break the Glasgow duo’s iron grip at the top of the table and split them this season?

Let us know in the comments below

