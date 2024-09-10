New owner says Deliveroo toastie takeaways needed to ‘keep JK Fine Foods a success’

JK Fine Foods bosses say the future of the west end institution depends on selling toasties via Deliveroo.

Management at the grocers say their “Roastie Toastie” takeaway is needed “adapt to a difficult economic climate”.

The toastie takeaway was launched three months ago, but the owners have only now applied for permission to operate the service at their 16 Chattan Place premises.

In a plea to the council, they lay bare their fight to keep the business alive.

What is JK Fine Foods?

The one-stop butcher and grocery store has been operating out of the west end for seven years.

Started up by John King, the business offered the finest cuts of meats, alongside selections of fish, wine and groceries.

Then in 2023, JK Fine Foods was taken over by PB Devco – headed by the Clarkson family who also own Soul Bar and Vovem in the city centre.

New store boss Paul Clarkson later made the decision to axe a sister branch “to focus on the established business at Chattan Place”.

They closed their Westhill shop in April this year, with locals “gutted” over the decision.

Could JK Fine Foods be ‘grilled’ over toastie takeaway blunder?

In June, the new bosses opened “Roastie Toastie”, a counter inside the grocers serving up wood-fired sandwiches.

Customers have now been treating themselves to toasties for three months.

But JK Fine Foods does not have permission to operate a hot food takeaway service, and is now applying for this retrospectively.

In papers sent to Aberdeen City Council, management explain “the owner had not realised that the addition of a toasted sandwich to the offering would require planning permission”.

Toasties needed for shop to survive, says boss

Architect Richard Slater fought the case for operating the takeaway out of the store.

He says that bosses wanted to expand their offerings due to “some of the post-Covid economic issues” and “changing lifestyle and shopping habits”.

Mr Slater added: “Since 2023 it became apparent to the new owners that the economic climate was going to make it difficult to continue running the business as it had been.

“The decision to develop the offering of the business involved bringing something new to the food scene in Aberdeen.”

“Roastie Toastie” currently serves up sandwiches from a counter at the back of the store, with the full menu also available on Deliveroo.

‘Toasties will build our brand’

Owners say Deliveroo drivers are encouraged to use the side entrance, to avoid getting in the way of shoppers.

Mr Slater adds: “JK Fine Foods specialise in freshly prepared, high quality produce. The Roastie Toastie brand seeks to build on that.

“In the current economic climate, with strong publicity around supporting local businesses, we hope that this relatively simple diversification of an existing business can be supported.”

