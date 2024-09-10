New owner says Deliveroo toastie takeaways needed to ‘keep JK Fine Foods a success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner says Deliveroo toastie takeaways needed to ‘keep JK Fine Foods a success’

The 'Roastie Toastie' venture at the shop has been deemed essential.

By Isaac Buchan
Aberdeen's JK Fine Foods.
Aberdeen's JK Fine Foods. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

JK Fine Foods bosses say the future of the west end institution depends on selling toasties via Deliveroo.

Management at the grocers say their “Roastie Toastie” takeaway is needed “adapt to a difficult economic climate”.

The toastie takeaway was launched three months ago, but the owners have only now applied for permission to operate the service at their 16 Chattan Place premises.

In a plea to the council, they lay bare their fight to keep the business alive.

What is JK Fine Foods?

The one-stop butcher and grocery store has been operating out of the west end for seven years.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Started up by John King, the business offered the finest cuts of meats, alongside selections of fish, wine and groceries.

Then in 2023, JK Fine Foods was taken over by PB Devco – headed by the Clarkson family who also own Soul Bar and Vovem in the city centre.

New store boss Paul Clarkson later made the decision to axe a sister branch “to focus on the established business at Chattan Place”.

JK Fine Foods boss Paul Clarkson is hoping the council will allow him to continue selling toasties to keep JK Fine Foods afloat.
JK Fine Foods boss Paul Clarkson is hoping the council will allow him to continue selling toasties to keep the shop afloat. Image: Scott Baxter/ Press and Journal

They closed their Westhill shop in April this year, with locals “gutted” over the decision.

Could JK Fine Foods be ‘grilled’ over toastie takeaway blunder?

In June, the new bosses opened “Roastie Toastie”, a counter inside the grocers serving up wood-fired sandwiches.

Customers have now been treating themselves to toasties for three months.

But JK Fine Foods does not have permission to operate a hot food takeaway service, and is now applying for this retrospectively.

The Chattan Place food shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In papers sent to Aberdeen City Council, management explain “the owner had not realised that the addition of a toasted sandwich to the offering would require planning permission”.

Toasties needed for shop to survive, says boss

Architect Richard Slater fought the case for operating the takeaway out of the store.

He says that bosses wanted to expand their offerings due to “some of the post-Covid economic issues” and “changing lifestyle and shopping habits”.

Mr Slater added: “Since 2023 it became apparent to the new owners that the economic climate was going to make it difficult to continue running the business as it had been.

“The decision to develop the offering of the business involved bringing something new to the food scene in Aberdeen.”

JK Fine Foods needs to "adapt to post-Covid economic issues" according to bosses.
JK Fine Foods needs to “adapt to post-Covid economic issues” according to bosses. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Do you think the plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

“Roastie Toastie” currently serves up sandwiches from a counter at the back of the store, with the full menu also available on Deliveroo.

‘Toasties will build our brand’

Owners say Deliveroo drivers are encouraged to use the side entrance, to avoid getting in the way of shoppers.

Mr Slater adds: “JK Fine Foods specialise in freshly prepared, high quality produce. The Roastie Toastie brand seeks to build on that.

“In the current economic climate, with strong publicity around supporting local businesses, we hope that this relatively simple diversification of an existing business can be supported.”

You can view the full application here.

Conversation