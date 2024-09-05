Emergency services rush to A947 after lorry catches fire

Emergency services responded to a lorry caught on fire on the A947 earlier today.

Motorists were shocked to see a large blaze on the A947 near St Katherines shortly before 1.30pm today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service received a call about the lorry at 1.30pm.

They dispatched two appliances to the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 2.20pm, and the fire service shortly left.

Pictures of the incident show police at the aftermath of the scene.

Part of the road was closed though it has since been reopened.

The waste in the back of the Gogar Services lorry was destroyed due to the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was safely distinguished.