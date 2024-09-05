‘It’s been an eyesore for 50 years’: Spat as history watchdog BLOCKS demolition of derelict Kirkwall house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s been an eyesore for 50 years’: Spat as history watchdog BLOCKS demolition of derelict Kirkwall house

A developer wants to tear down the building and build two houses there. but the plans were opposed by Historic Environment Scotland and local council's planning department...

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall
The Kirkwall home has been derelict for decades. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The owner of a derelict Kirkwall building has taken his fight to demolish it to the Scottish Government – after historians blocked plans to knock it down.

Number 1 King Street sits at the corner of King Street and Laing Street in the Orkney capital.

Earlier this year, developer Lyall Harray asked for permission to demolish the crumbling house and build two detached homes on the site.

He said: “It has been an unsightly eyesore in the centre of Kirkwall for over 50 years and is long overdue demolition.”

Another view of the derelict Kirkwall house. Image: SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors

Mr Lyall’s agent, SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors, argued there’s “no public benefit” in keeping the dilapidated building standing.

They even claimed an extension added to the back of the building is “in dangerous condition.”

Another letter, from company AR Structural Design, argued there are subsidence issues with one of the original walls.

So why refuse permission to knock it down?

The property is thought to be from the mid-19th century but has been altered several times.

As it stands, it has a rear extension with what Historic Environment Scotland (HES) describes as an “agricultural appearance”

Much of this extension is characterised by corrugated metal and concrete blocks.

However, Orkney Islands Council denied the application to flatten it.

Since the building is in Kirkwall’s “conservation area”, it comes with some extra protection…

Agents for the applicant claim passing members of the public supported the building being demolished. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

In their responses to the application, council officers and HES said there wasn’t enough evidence that other options for the building were considered.

They recommended that an assessment should be done showing whether or not it was possible to repair it at a reasonable cost.

The proposed replacement buildings were also found to be “unacceptable” in design and layout by the council.

Building ‘positively contributes’ to Kirkwall conservation area says HES

And, the demolition was seen as having an “unacceptable impact” on the conservation area’s “character and appearance”.

In their objection, HES said the current building “positively contributes” to Kirkwall’s conservation area.

The quango argued that, having looked at photos provided by the applicant’s agents, they couldn’t see any evidence of damage to the walls caused by subsidence.

Could the sun set on the forlorn eyesore? SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors

Do you think the house should be knocked down? Let us know in our comments section below

What is developer doing now?

Since the refusal, Mr Harray has appealed the council’s decision to the Scottish Government.

In correspondence with the Scottish Government, his agent explains the lack of assessment of the cost of repairing the “ruinous” building.

SJ Omand states this wasn’t done due to cost and also “no local builder would be willing to price such hypothetical work”.

The side of the structure. Image: SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors 

The Chartered Surveyor also takes “serious issue” with HES’s response on the subsidence issue – saying it questions the credentials of the companies involved in the assessment.

The company also claims that – while it wasn’t documented – passing members of the public had “volunteered the opinion” that the building “is not worthy of retention, is unsightly, and a blot on the landscape”.

A site inspection is planned for September 11, with both the council and applicant attending.

Its future will be decided by Holyrood officials after that.

You can see the appeal to demolish the derelict Kirkwall house here.

