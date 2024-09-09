Report reveals ‘significant deterioration’ of closed Bucksburn Swimming Pool will add ANOTHER £1m to repair bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Report reveals ‘significant deterioration’ of closed Bucksburn Swimming Pool will add ANOTHER £1m to repair bill

Council chiefs say the swimming pool - which was already in need of major repairs - has fallen into decay since its closure in 2023.

By Denny Andonova
Bucksburn Pool Aberdeen
Bucksburn ool was closed after Sport Aberdeen suffered a £700,000 cut to its grant in March 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The resurrection of “significantly deteriorated” Bucksburn Swimming Pool will cost Aberdeen city leaders an extra £1 million.

A fresh dossier has revealed further details on the state of the community facility, said to have fallen into decay since its controversial closure in March 2023.

The pool fell victim to last year’s budget cuts, which also resulted in the closure of six Aberdeen libraries.

It caused widespread protest from residents, who vowed to save their beloved swimming pool at any cost.

Campaigners have hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
Campaigners hailed the surprise decision to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

And in a shambolic U-turn just a few months later, red-faced council chiefs decided to reinstate it to avoid a pricey legal battle.

But the celebrations in the Aberdeen suburb died down long ago, and residents are now left wondering when they will ever be able to go back in.

What’s the state of Bucksburn Swimming Pool now?

Documents now show that the hard-up council will have to put aside an extra £1m from next year’s budget to bring Bucksburn Swimming Pool up to scratch before it can reopen.

It is expected the total cost of recommissioning it would climb up to £2.1m – double the initially projected price tag on the refurbishment.

The view of the drained Bucksburn pool after its April 2023 closure.
Bucksburn swimming pool was left high and dry after the council voted to close it. Image: Imgur.

A report which will go before councillors next week says the “full project scope” could not be delivered without additional funding.

Council officers add: “The internal fabric of the building has deteriorated significantly since Sport Aberdeen closed that facility.

“To bring it back into use, and ensure it is an asset within the community for years to come, the recommendation is to upgrade the condition before reopening.”

What need to be done to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

The leisure venue, which is run by the council’s arms-length charity Sport Aberdeen, was already in need of repairs prior to its closure.

And after the local authority shut its doors, it was stripped down to the bone – with photos showing the insides laying dry and barren.

Signs for the changing rooms at Bucksburn pool were ripped from the walls as Sport Aberdeen packed up. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Signs for the changing rooms at Bucksburn pool were ripped from the walls as Sport Aberdeen packed up. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

The pool now needs to be done up and all of the furniture returned to its rightful place before people are once again allowed in for a dip.

When will it all happen?

Council officers initially estimated the facility could be ready by the end of this year or early in 2025.

However, this timeline has now been pushed due to the amount of work it requires.

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop said physical work to revitalise the pool hasn’t even begun yet.

Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen chief executive, at Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “Sport Aberdeen is indirectly involved but the council is driving this, and they are still looking at the upgrades required and scoping out the work.

“We want to ensure the work is done right and done once and, personally, I would be surprised if [physical works] started this year.

“Therefore, I think you’re looking at it not opening until 2025 or 2026.”

