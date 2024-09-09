Energy firm expands Aberdeen headquarters ‘reaffirming commitment’ to the city

Global Port Services has agreed a new deal which will see its headquarters remain in Aberdeen for a further 10 years.

Its crane division will continue to be based within Aberdeen Energy Park and work from its facility which includes 12,000 sq ft of warehouse space, 4,000 sq ft office accommodation, along with secure yardage and car parking.

The firm is a subsidiary of Inverness and Aberdeen-based Global Energy Group (GEG) owned by Roy MacGregor.

In addition, the business has agreed terms on a first floor office at The Hub at the Energy Park.

Expanding operations

This new lease sees Global Port Services, shipping division expand its office presence by 1,950 sq ft and increase headcount at the park to 13 people.

Gordon Farmer, Global Ports Services chief financial officer, said: “The Energy Park has been a convenient and excellent location for our business for almost ten years, and we were eager to consolidate and expand our operations here.

“It offers high-quality facilities that perfectly meet our business requirements in the Aberdeen area.

“Having the majority of our fleet and operations team working from a single location brings significant business benefits to us.”

Global Port Services deal represents ‘commitment’ to Aberdeen

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks was acquired earlier this year by AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings, for an undisclosed sum.

They were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group.

Cherry Paton, estates manager, said: “Concluding this deal represents a significant boost in confidence for the Energy Park and underscores Global’s commitment to the area.

“This is positive news not only for the parks but also for the broader Aberdeen economy.

“Global Port Services is a high-calibre occupier, and we look forward to seeing their continued success and growth at the parks.”

Global Port Services operates a modern fleet of mobile heavy cranes and manages in excess of 800 port call movements in the UK each year in seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services to the offshore industry.

With depots in Aberdeen, Invergordon and Nigg, Global Port Services works with clients in oil & gas, construction and the renewables sector.