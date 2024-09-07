We travelled over 3,700 miles to be at the Braemar Gathering – it was everything I imagined it would be and more

Without any clouds in the sky and scorching 22 degree weather, Scott and Pam Ulen may have mistaken Deeside for their native Illinois in summer.

But with the sound of bagpipes filling the air and tartan as far as the eye could see – it would be difficult to mistake the Braemar Gathering.

Scott and his wife Pam, both 63, had flown over 3,700 miles to see the famous show, and they told the Press and Journal that they were not disappointed.

Originally going on a Scotland-wide journey to meet with their relatives “of the Farquharson clan,” they also stopped in Deeside for the Gathering and games.

From McHenry near Chicago – they said the festivities were “more than they could have ever imagined”.

It truly is the best time to visit Braemar, with the village in full swing for the annual Gathering and games.

Businesses, locals, tourists and of course the games field was decked in tartan from head to toe, and out celebrating in the streets.

Thousands also took in the excitement of the games, with caber toss, tug ‘o’ war and the shot putt all on show.

Of course, His Royal Highness King Charles also paid a visit to Braemar.

He was greeted to a raucous applause and a rendition of God Save the King by an impressive pipe band.

‘Everything we expected and more’

So much so, that USA couple Scott and Pam, just had to see it for themselves.

They are on a Scotland-wide trip on a visit to family just now, but after missing the games on a previous trip two years ago – they said they didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

Scott said: “We have Scottish heritage.

“We were here two years ago for the games, and we just missed it. We’ve been planning for two years to come back.

“We initially came back to visit family, but we just loved Scotland so much.

“We messed up, we only came up to Braemar for one day last time, we got the tour, had dinner and went back home.

“I thought to myself ‘what idiots!’ So now we are back for three days.”

But the trip back was all worth it in the end, with the games meeting their expectations “and more”.

“We love it,” he added.

“We didn’t know everything that the games entailed. It really is everything that we thought it would be and more.

“Plus, we wanted to see the king!”

Pam added: “We first got interested when we seen Scottish games take place in a Chicago suburb. There is a few Scottish festivals around there.

“We wanted to make sure that if we ever came back here, we wanted to see the games.

“I didn’t waste any time, as soon as they went on sale – I snapped them up.

“Scotland truly is beautiful, and the people are so nice, the scenery is beyond gorgeous.”

Braemar Gathering causes chance meeting

Judith Mosely, from London, was celebrating her 60th birthday with a tour of Scotland with her husband Andrew, 61, and friend Alison, 62.

Covering Perthshire, the Highlands and eventually Aberdeenshire – the Gathering was meant as the showpiece of the tour.

Alongside brother and sister-in-law Rosalind and Gary Atkinson – who they met by chance at the event – they said they were delighted by their trip to the Royal Deeside.

“All of us love Scotland,” Judith said.

“We have had lots of Scottish holidays as a child.

“It’s just the scenery, the people, the whisky… It’s all fabulous.”

Andrew said: “The Braemar games though is what everything was really building up to.

“We booked the tickets ages ago and we couldn’t wait to come.

“But the weather in Scotland today is truly amazing.”

‘Braemar Gathering is the biggest Highland show in Scotland’

French duo Pauline Rospars, 32, and Annabelle Broustal, 30, made the journey all the way from Brittany to be at the games.

Both working in insurance, they have visited, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Skye and Beauly to name a few.

As part of their wider Scottish tour they also wanted to see “the biggest Highland show” in Scotland.

Asked for their opinion on the games, they were excited to see His Royal Highness King Charles III make an appearance.

Pauline said: “It is very cool.

“We very much like this bagpipe music, it’s very different from what is played in France.

“I like the royal family, I’m excited to see them.

“Maybe shake their hand, I’m not sure!”

Annabelle added: “We saw an ad for it online, and we knew that Braemar was the biggest Highland Games in Scotland.

“We are doing a tour of Scotland for 10 days, we are enjoying it very much.”

Braemar Gathering ‘opportunity to catch up with family’

Jake Campbell, 21, is a regular of the Braemar Gathering.

Growing up in Braemar, he said it’s a good opportunity to visit his grandmother, grandfather and auntie who all live in Deeside.

He came along with his girlfriend Rachel Gray, 21, who is visiting her third-ever games.

Jake, originally from Braemar, has “attended all of the games”

He said: “I’ve been to all of them since I was a baby.

“It’s a really good opportunity for the family to get together, especially when the weather is like this.

“It’s also a good a time as any to get a wee drink on as well. This is the main event for me.”

Rachel added: “I think it is really cool with the royals being here and all that, they are right up close as well which is amazing.

“But I wouldn’t say it is a main reason that we come. But I do like it.”