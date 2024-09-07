A star duo was spotted taking in the Braemar Gathering and Games this afternoon.

English TV and film legend Stephen Fry was today spotted watching the games near the Royal Pavilion.

Alongside the comedy icon was none other than Dame Judi Dench to accompany him.

The jolly pair could be seen laughing and enjoying a drink whilst festivities took place just yards away.

The pair had one of the best seats in the house, seated just outside the pavilion, on a scorching day on the Royal Deeside.

They had a full view of the packed day of events, which included tug ‘o’ war, caber toss and Highland dancing.

It was also yards away from where King Charles III was welcomed onto the field at one of his favoured events, alongside Queen Camilla.

He watched on as His Highness was transported to the pavilion by car to raucous applause, and took in the games himself and presented winners with their trophy.

Stars spotted at Braemar Gathering

It is the first time Stephen Fry has been spotted making an appearance at the games.

With countless roles to his name, he has appeared in many successful and award-winning British comedies and films.

The crowd also appeared to enjoy his appearance as he waved to crowds and fans.

Dame Judi is a regular fixture at the games, making multiple appearances over the years.

She was also greeted with a warm reception.