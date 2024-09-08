Four teenagers taken to hospital after early morning Aberdeenshire crash

Four teenagers have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Aberdeenshire.

The A98 Union Road in Macduff remains closed after the one-vehicle crash at around 3am on Sunday.

The fire service sent two engines and crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one car crash on Union Road, Macduff.

Union Road in Macduff remains shut after four hurt in crash

“Emergency services attended and three men aged 17, 18 and 19, and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The condition of the casualties has not been confimred.

A post on Facebook confirmed the road remains shut.

It added: “Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.01am to the Macduff area to attend a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We sent two appliances and left the scene 5.11am.”