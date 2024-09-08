Gallery: The best pictures from the Women’s Camanachd Cup final as Lochaber stun Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Gallery: The best pictures from the Women’s Camanachd Cup final as Lochaber stun Badenoch

Andy MacDonald hailed his players for "a great performance" after their 1-0 win at the Eilan.

Leah Maxtone celebrates the extra time goal that won the game for Lochaber. Image: Neil Paterson.
Leah Maxtone celebrates the extra time goal that won the game for Lochaber. Image: Neil Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

When Lochaber last lifted the coveted Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup in 2016, an eight-year-old Hannah MacDonald was their lucky mascot.

However, there was no luck involved as the manager’s daughter was awarded the Peter Gow player of the match accolade for her outstanding performance in Lochaber’s surprise 1-0 win over Badenoch in the Women’s Camanachd Association Cup final at the Eilan.

A delighted Leah Maxtone celebrates the extra time winner for Lochaber. image: Neil Paterson.

The team news ahead of the final surrounded the unavailability of key Badenoch player Kirsty Deans.

Hope Borthwick was declared fit to start but injury restricted skipper, Jeannete McGregor to a place on the bench.

After some close calls during a goalless 80 minutes, referee Des McNulty took the final into extra-time and the additional period was only seconds old when Hannah MacDonald’s ball from the left was fired across the keeper by Leah Maxtone.

It proved to be the winner and Lochaber captain Amy Disher was presented with the trophy by Jayne MacKay from sponsors Mowi.

Lochaber’s Hannah Macdonald with Ellie Miller (Badenoch). Image: Neil Paterson. 

A delighted Lochaber manager Andy MacDonald said: “It was a great performance, and everyone played out of their skins. We knew we had to stay in the game over the first 20 minutes and could have scored ourselves early on.

“The players have put so much effort into training and it was important for us not to lose the final before it started.

“It was a very close game, played in 23 degrees heat at times but I think we deserved the win and Leah Maxtone did the business when it mattered with a peach of a goal.

“Kira MacDonald and Mairi Duncan were terrific in defence and Hannah MacDonald had a great game too, but they were all outstanding, giving the commitment we asked for before throw up.”

Leah Maxtone celebrates. Image: Neil Paterson.

Earlier in the afternoon, Inverness B beat Badenoch B 3-1 to take the Mowi Challenge Cup.

Katie Simpson and Grace Bremner gave Inverness an early advantage before Lexi Farquhar pulled a goal back. Kamryn Hughes made it 3-1 and that’s the way it ended.

Drew McNeil from Inverness said: “I thought we’d win today. We have around 19 players who could have all played so fitting them all in is a juggling act. Winning is important though as that just encourages more players to come and play shinty, and we’ll retain them on the back of that.”

Lochaber captain Amy Disher delights in lifting the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Elsewhere, the South under-21s were deserved 3-1 winners in their Caol Cup clash with the North under-21s at Balgate.

Herbie Patterson showed good close control before his super strike gave the South a 16 minute lead and he added another a couple of minutes before half-time with a great volley at the back post.

Archie MacRae halved the deficit when a clearance from South keeper Gordon Currie deflected off the ‘Shiel man and into the net.

However, Herbie Patterson turned provider soon after as, following a good move, he set up substitute Sam Bulloch who crashed the ball into the roof of the net to confirm victory.

Lochaber captain Amy Disher receives the Cup from Mowi’s Jayne Mackay. Image: Neil Paterson.

South manager Andy Watt: “We asked the boys for 100% against a strong North side and all 16 of them, including the substitutes, delivered. We could actually have had a couple of more goals in the first half and although their goal was a bit of a freak, our third from Sam gave us that bit of breathing space.

“The boys at the back were excellent but the truth is that they are all good players, but I’ll give special mention to Bute’s Marcus Planck for his performance at wing centre whilst Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Cailean MacLeod was excellent up front and Kyles Athletic defender Murdo MacRae more than played his part.

“The great thing is that the majority of the boys are eligible to play in next year’s fixture too.”

The victorious Lochaber Team with the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

In the only league match to go ahead, Archie Millar’s hat-trick helped Skye defeat Kinlochshiel 3-0 in their Mowi North Division 1 second team derby at Rèaraig.

 

More from Shinty

Zoe Reid (centre) celebrates her goal for Badenoch in the 2022 Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final against Skye. Image: Neil Paterson.
Badenoch and Lochaber ready for Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final
Fort William's Lachie Shaw with Gus Renwick (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Fort William blow title race wide open with 6-2 win against leaders Beauly
Kingussie's Liam Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Will Kingussie's Liam Borthwick be fit for Camanachd Cup final?
Skye manager Willie Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Skye set record points tally as they move to third with victory against…
Glenurquhart's Ryan Porter (left) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Suspension no more for Lochaber's Max Campbell and Kyles Athletic's Innes MacDonald ruled…
Kingussie captain Calum Grant lifts the MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie maintain Grand Slam hopes with MacAulay Cup victory against Oban Camanachd
Matthew Sloss will miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Sloss brothers to miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season
No quarter given: Fort William's Victor Smith with Rory Mackeachan of Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie beat Fort William to reach Camanachd Cup final after frantic four-goal start
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie boss looks for reaction from players in Camanachd Cup semi-final
Greg Matheson of Lovat celebrates his equaliser. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Greg Matheson comeback brace helps Lovat book Camanachd Cup final place

Conversation