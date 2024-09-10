Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after disturbance on Aberdeen street

A man has been rushed to hospital after a ‘disturbance’ on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to the incident in the Oldcroft Place area of the city just after 8pm on Monday night.

A 42-year-old man was found seriously injured and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood the incident was not a stabbing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.05pm on Monday, September 9, to a report of a disturbance in the Oldcroft Place area of Aberdeen.

“A 42-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene, with our first resource arriving within six minutes.

“We transported one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

