Dismay as ‘sombre black shed’ approved at Pennan despite fears it will ruin views of scenic spot

A former boat shed in Pennan will be transformed into a new home despite fears it would look like a “sombre black shed”.

Brenda Kitchinsky lodged plans for the vacant storage unit which sits on Shore Street next to the village hall.

She wanted to turn the empty structure into a two-bedroom house, adding a first floor and raising the pitched roof.

Once the internal works were complete, the building would be finished with black corrugated metal sheeting, a slate tiled roof and timber windows to be painted black.

But it seems the proposal didn’t sit too well with everyone…

Black cladding to clash with Pennan’s ‘lovely bright hall’

The Pennan Village Hall Committee didn’t agree with the plans and submitted an objection.

They claimed the changes would see the building turned into a “large sombre black shed” that would clash with its “lovely bright hall”.

Committee members also feared the house being so close to the hall could result in future noise complaints.

They said this could potentially restrict the variety of events that could be held there in the future.

New Aberdour, Tyrie and Pennan Community Council were also opposed to the plan, saying the building’s new look would not be “in keeping with other homes in Pennan”.

Boat shed house ‘will be an improvement’

The application went before the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning.

Agent Michael Ritchie argued the conversion would help to provide much needed housing in the coastal village.

He also believed the proposed black cladding and windows would be a “suitable addition” to the conservation area.

Mr Ritchie explained: “The finished building will actually tie-in better than the existing shed there just now, it will be an improvement.

“The corrugated sheeting is typical of sheds and outbuildings to the east of the village so it will be in keeping with that.

“It will tie-in and look just like another outbuilding shed in the area.”

What did councillors have to say?

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair backed the house plan, saying it would be a “welcome addition” to the village and “renew a rather dilapidated looking building”.

She added: “We want to encourage people to live in Pennan and I think this will help to do that.”

Her view was supported by fellow councillor Anne Bell, who said the change would remove an “eyesore” from the village.

“It will be a better sight and it’s better to have someone living there,” she stated.

However councillor Mark Findlater asked for a site visit to allow members to see the site for themselves before making a final decision.

But, the matter resulted in a vote with the application being granted by five to two.

