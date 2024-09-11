Fraserburgh strongman returns home a world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh strongman returns home a world champion

Andrew Taylor won the competition in Kuopio, Finland.

By Jamie Sinclair
Andrew Taylor
Andrew following his win in Kuopio. Image: Amanda Taylor.

Strongman Andrew Taylor has returned home to Fraserburgh as a world champion.

The 28-year-old was crowned WHEA World’s Strongest Natural Man under 85kg in Kuopio, Finland on Saturday.

His latest success adds to his two previous Scottish championships and three UK championships.

Born in Fraserburgh, Andrew works full-time as a panel beater and spray painter at Castle Street Cars which he balances with training and family life.

He said support from his wife Amanda, 34, and their two children – daughter Casey, 9, and stepson TJ, 17 – helped him claim the trophy.

Andrew Taylor holding trophy
The Fraserburgh resident won the UK and Scottish championships earlier this year. Image: Amanda Taylor.

 

Last year, Andrew finished second in the competition, driving him on to do even better this time.

“All I was thinking was ‘don’t be the bridesmaid this time!” he said.

“I was really nervous, I had come all this way, and I didn’t want second again.

“The thing about this sport is you can only do what you can do. If someone lifts more or longer than you then they’re stronger than you, that’s the bottom line.

“There’s no argument over decisions, so I just knew I had to give it my all.

“I’m still pretty sore from it, but to get that success makes the pain and the hours in the gym all worth it.”

Fraserburgh strongman returns home as world champion

The final event was the 280kg wheelbarrow. Image: Amanda Taylor.

Andrew received a winner’s reception from his family and dog, Dexter, when he arrived home to Fraserburgh.

He said: “It’s been amazing – I came back to my house decorated.

“My auntie and my mother-in-law put little plastic trophies everywhere, there are banners and signs up around the house and the windows.”

The strongman’s achievements are a testament to his hard work – spending 10 hours a week in the gym training specific muscle groups.

In Finland, he was put through his paces with a series of events, including a 95kg log press, 280kg wheelbarrow push, and an 18-tonne lorry pull.

Success for Andrew Taylor

Despite his commitment and “natural strength”, the 28-year-old had no intention of becoming a strongman.

“When I was a kid at about eight-years-old I used to move boxes of fish and no one could believe it,” he said.

“I worked at Gray and Adams when I left school at 16 and used to move pallets about with ease.

Andrew after being crowned Britain’s strongest natural man 2024. Image: Amanda Taylor.

“A friend there was trying to encourage me to go to the gym but I wasn’t too sure, and he said do you know what strongman is?

“I saw these videos of guys lifting cars and pulling lorries, and I thought let’s go for it. It’s probably more credit to my friend than me for getting me into it.”

Competing at this level is not just a physical and time commitment, there are also financial strains.

“The sport itself isn’t very big, there’s not much money in it,” Andrew added.

“As a result of sponsorships from local businesses, it means I can go and compete at tournaments like in Finland, without my kids missing a holiday.

“It really means the world to me.”

