Fraserburgh strongman returns home a world champion

Strongman Andrew Taylor has returned home to Fraserburgh as a world champion.

The 28-year-old was crowned WHEA World’s Strongest Natural Man under 85kg in Kuopio, Finland on Saturday.

His latest success adds to his two previous Scottish championships and three UK championships.

Born in Fraserburgh, Andrew works full-time as a panel beater and spray painter at Castle Street Cars which he balances with training and family life.

He said support from his wife Amanda, 34, and their two children – daughter Casey, 9, and stepson TJ, 17 – helped him claim the trophy.

Last year, Andrew finished second in the competition, driving him on to do even better this time.

“All I was thinking was ‘don’t be the bridesmaid this time!” he said.

“I was really nervous, I had come all this way, and I didn’t want second again.

“The thing about this sport is you can only do what you can do. If someone lifts more or longer than you then they’re stronger than you, that’s the bottom line.

“There’s no argument over decisions, so I just knew I had to give it my all.

“I’m still pretty sore from it, but to get that success makes the pain and the hours in the gym all worth it.”

Fraserburgh strongman returns home as world champion

Andrew received a winner’s reception from his family and dog, Dexter, when he arrived home to Fraserburgh.

He said: “It’s been amazing – I came back to my house decorated.

“My auntie and my mother-in-law put little plastic trophies everywhere, there are banners and signs up around the house and the windows.”

The strongman’s achievements are a testament to his hard work – spending 10 hours a week in the gym training specific muscle groups.

In Finland, he was put through his paces with a series of events, including a 95kg log press, 280kg wheelbarrow push, and an 18-tonne lorry pull.

Success for Andrew Taylor

Despite his commitment and “natural strength”, the 28-year-old had no intention of becoming a strongman.

“When I was a kid at about eight-years-old I used to move boxes of fish and no one could believe it,” he said.

“I worked at Gray and Adams when I left school at 16 and used to move pallets about with ease.

“A friend there was trying to encourage me to go to the gym but I wasn’t too sure, and he said do you know what strongman is?

“I saw these videos of guys lifting cars and pulling lorries, and I thought let’s go for it. It’s probably more credit to my friend than me for getting me into it.”

Competing at this level is not just a physical and time commitment, there are also financial strains.

“The sport itself isn’t very big, there’s not much money in it,” Andrew added.

“As a result of sponsorships from local businesses, it means I can go and compete at tournaments like in Finland, without my kids missing a holiday.

“It really means the world to me.”