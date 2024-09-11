‘Banchory Buzz’ for Big Mannys’ Pizza as new branch opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Banchory Buzz’ for Big Mannys’ Pizza as new branch opens

The team is now taking orders from customers in the Deeside town.

By Graham Fleming
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
Big Mannys’ Pizza has officially opened its latest Aberdeenshire venue.

From now on, the Aberdeen-based pizza chain will run a branch out of The Stag Hotel in Banchory’s High Street.

As well as the signature pizzas and sides, Big Mannys’ Banchory is serving up burgers and loaded fries.

Open seven days a week, fans will now be able to order in or takeaway in-store and online.

Customers can also sit in and enjoy the food in the hotel’s restaurant.

The Stag will now offer tasty Big Mannys’ treats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The new-look hotel was officially opened today by Big Mannys’ bosses as well as Stag owners Scott and Bruce McCombie.

The partnership between the two was one of the first thing on the brothers’ agenda after taking over the hotel back in July.

Afterwards, they took on a “day and night” renovation project in a bid to serve food there for the first time in 15 years.

Now, with the pizzas finally on the go, they say it’s a huge day for the hotel.

Chef Arjun Surendran is on the pizza orders.

Big Mannys’ Pizza a boon for Banchory

Scott said: “Right from that start when we took over we wanted to get this kitchen working.

“So it’s great that we have finally got there.

“It has been a mad month getting all the different people together to get it done, there’s all sorts of unexpected costs and delays associated with it.

“But everyone has pulled together and helped and that’s got us here much sooner than we anticipated.

Scott added: “This is what the Stag has been crying out for.”

Stag hotel food orders.
Some if the Big Mannys’ food now on offer in the Stag Hotel.

Big Mannys’ Pizza director, Calum Wright, added: “Our franchisee has done an excellent job of doing the place up.

“Also props to them for doing it in such a small space of time.

“It’s almost been a day and night project to get where we are today with The Stag.

The takeaway boss was already looking ahead to a busy opening night at their new Banchory branch.

He continued: “From the pre-orders we have got already, it’s looking like it’s going to be busy.

“It’s crazy to think we were opening Stonehaven not long ago.

“We are just excited to get going in Banchory – there is a buzz about the town just now.”

An interior image of the Stag Hotel in Banchory
Pizza fans can order food to their tables at the Stag Hotel.

Friends take over Stag Hotel

Scott and Bruce  McCombie recently took over the business with friends Mark Anderson and John Wink

Speaking to The Press and Journal in July, four friends said it was their “lifelong dream” to take over the High Street hotel.

They say they have spent “every weekend” of their adult years in the pub.

They snapped up the opportunity to run the hotel after the business went on the market last year.

