‘Banchory Buzz’ for Big Mannys’ Pizza as new branch opens

Big Mannys’ Pizza has officially opened its latest Aberdeenshire venue.

From now on, the Aberdeen-based pizza chain will run a branch out of The Stag Hotel in Banchory’s High Street.

As well as the signature pizzas and sides, Big Mannys’ Banchory is serving up burgers and loaded fries.

Open seven days a week, fans will now be able to order in or takeaway in-store and online.

Customers can also sit in and enjoy the food in the hotel’s restaurant.

The new-look hotel was officially opened today by Big Mannys’ bosses as well as Stag owners Scott and Bruce McCombie.

The partnership between the two was one of the first thing on the brothers’ agenda after taking over the hotel back in July.

Afterwards, they took on a “day and night” renovation project in a bid to serve food there for the first time in 15 years.

Now, with the pizzas finally on the go, they say it’s a huge day for the hotel.

Big Mannys’ Pizza a boon for Banchory

Scott said: “Right from that start when we took over we wanted to get this kitchen working.

“So it’s great that we have finally got there.

“It has been a mad month getting all the different people together to get it done, there’s all sorts of unexpected costs and delays associated with it.

“But everyone has pulled together and helped and that’s got us here much sooner than we anticipated.

Scott added: “This is what the Stag has been crying out for.”

Big Mannys’ Pizza director, Calum Wright, added: “Our franchisee has done an excellent job of doing the place up.

“Also props to them for doing it in such a small space of time.

“It’s almost been a day and night project to get where we are today with The Stag.

The takeaway boss was already looking ahead to a busy opening night at their new Banchory branch.

He continued: “From the pre-orders we have got already, it’s looking like it’s going to be busy.

“It’s crazy to think we were opening Stonehaven not long ago.

“We are just excited to get going in Banchory – there is a buzz about the town just now.”

Friends take over Stag Hotel

Scott and Bruce McCombie recently took over the business with friends Mark Anderson and John Wink

Speaking to The Press and Journal in July, four friends said it was their “lifelong dream” to take over the High Street hotel.

They say they have spent “every weekend” of their adult years in the pub.

They snapped up the opportunity to run the hotel after the business went on the market last year.