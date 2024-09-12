The Fishie Pub would be a real catch for potential buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Fishie Pub would be a real catch for potential buyers

The Fetterangus family pub and cottage have hit the market at offers over £260,000.

By Jamie Sinclair
Fishie Pub and cottage
The pub is popular with locals and tourists. Image: Stewart & Watson.

A family-run pub in Fetterangus has hit the market at offers over £260,000.

The Fishie Pub is ideal for buyers looking to take on a business close to their home as it comes with its own cottage.

The Fishie Pub
The property is ideal for those looking for a new home and business. Image: Stewart & Watson.

The new owners will also have access to an outdoor seating area and barbecue hut.

As Fetterangus has expanded in recent years, the pub has proved to be popular with locals and those stopping by the village.

The main bar area of The Fishie Pub. Image: Stewart & Watson.

Both the cottage and the pub have been developed to “maximise” the property’s space, according to estate agents Stewart & Watson.

Popular Fetterangus pub for sale

The village pub has a large bar space with plenty of seating for punters.

Here a feature fireplace with a TV above, dart boards and a jukebox can be found.

The outdoor seating leads up to the BBQ hut. Image: Stewart & Watson.

There is also a fitted kitchen attached to the bar area, providing a space to cook up some pub grub.

Outside there is additional seating where customers can enjoy a drink in the warmer months – and even play a game of pool.

The BBQ hut would be ideal for a function. Image: Stewart & Watson.

The property also boasts a BBQ hut which would be ideal for small gatherings or functions.

Fishie Pub and Cottage up for sale

The accompanying cottage makes for a lovely home for the pub landlords.

The living room has a homely feel. Image: Stewart & Watson.

Its open-plan design for the kitchen, lounge and dining area, complete with eye-catching wood-burning stove, gives the home a spacious feel.

 

The dining area has a plasma inset fireplace, which still leaves plenty of room for a dining table and chairs.

The integrated stove is a nice feature to the kitchen. Image: Stewart & Watson.

The kitchen has many utilities including two ovens, a large fridge freezer and a built-in coffee machine.

 

In the centre of the room is an island which incorporates a quooker tap as well as an induction cooker.

There’s plenty of storage and dressing space in the bedrooms. Image: Stewart & Watson.

Venturing upstairs, there are two cosy double bedrooms each with spacious sliding wardrobes.

The bathroom is equipped with a modern-designed thermostatic shower and a bath.

The bathroom has a luxurious feel. Image: Stewart & Watson.

The enclosed back garden with a raised decking area and double-seated swing would make an ideal setting to entertain friends and family over.

Or you could watch the sunset in the evening from the comfort of the summerhouse.

The striking garden features a large seating area and summerhouse. Image: Stewart & Watson.

See the full listing for the property here.

