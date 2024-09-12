The Fishie Pub would be a real catch for potential buyers

A family-run pub in Fetterangus has hit the market at offers over £260,000.

The Fishie Pub is ideal for buyers looking to take on a business close to their home as it comes with its own cottage.

The new owners will also have access to an outdoor seating area and barbecue hut.

As Fetterangus has expanded in recent years, the pub has proved to be popular with locals and those stopping by the village.

Both the cottage and the pub have been developed to “maximise” the property’s space, according to estate agents Stewart & Watson.

Popular Fetterangus pub for sale

The village pub has a large bar space with plenty of seating for punters.

Here a feature fireplace with a TV above, dart boards and a jukebox can be found.

There is also a fitted kitchen attached to the bar area, providing a space to cook up some pub grub.

Outside there is additional seating where customers can enjoy a drink in the warmer months – and even play a game of pool.

The property also boasts a BBQ hut which would be ideal for small gatherings or functions.

Fishie Pub and Cottage up for sale

The accompanying cottage makes for a lovely home for the pub landlords.

Its open-plan design for the kitchen, lounge and dining area, complete with eye-catching wood-burning stove, gives the home a spacious feel.

The dining area has a plasma inset fireplace, which still leaves plenty of room for a dining table and chairs.

The kitchen has many utilities including two ovens, a large fridge freezer and a built-in coffee machine.

In the centre of the room is an island which incorporates a quooker tap as well as an induction cooker.

Venturing upstairs, there are two cosy double bedrooms each with spacious sliding wardrobes.

The bathroom is equipped with a modern-designed thermostatic shower and a bath.

The enclosed back garden with a raised decking area and double-seated swing would make an ideal setting to entertain friends and family over.

Or you could watch the sunset in the evening from the comfort of the summerhouse.

