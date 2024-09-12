Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison

A serial Highland drink-driver has been jailed after he was caught behind the wheel just weeks after being released from prison.

Anthony Rudman tried to flee police and sparked a police chase through streets of Inverness’ Muirtown area and into the Carse industrial estate on August 1 this year.

Rudman was jailed for seven months in March this year after he admitted driving dangerously while under the influence of alcohol.

That case was his third conviction for drink-driving, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Latest driving crime

Describing the August 1 dangerous driving incident, fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that Rudman drove at speeds of up to 70mph in 20mph and 30mph zones, ran a red light and negotiated a mini roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

The 29-year-old disqualified driver then abandoned his vehicle but was caught by police shortly afterwards.

Defence solicitor Laura-Jane McFarlane said: “He realises the possible consequences of his driving and panicked when he saw the police, given his directly analogous conviction of this year.”

Sheriff Cooke jailed Rudman, who previously lived in Tornagrain but moved to Carlisle, for 136 days and banned from driving for five years.

He will not be allowed to get behind the wheel of a vehicle again until he resits the extended test of competency.