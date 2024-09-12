Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison

Anthony Rudman - who has three previous convictions for drink-driving - was caught behind the wheel in Inverness.

By David Love
Anthony Rudman, 29, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A serial Highland drink-driver has been jailed after he was caught behind the wheel just weeks after being released from prison.

Anthony Rudman tried to flee police and sparked a police chase through streets of Inverness’ Muirtown area and into the Carse industrial estate on August 1 this year.

Rudman was jailed for seven months in March this year after he admitted driving dangerously while under the influence of alcohol.

That case was his third conviction for drink-driving, Inverness Sheriff Court was told. 

Latest driving crime

Describing the August 1 dangerous driving incident, fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Nigel Cooke that Rudman drove at speeds of up to 70mph in 20mph and 30mph zones, ran a red light and negotiated a mini roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

The 29-year-old disqualified driver then abandoned his vehicle but was caught by police shortly afterwards.

Defence solicitor Laura-Jane McFarlane said: “He realises the possible consequences of his driving and panicked when he saw the police, given his directly analogous conviction of this year.”

Sheriff Cooke jailed Rudman, who previously lived in Tornagrain but moved to Carlisle, for 136 days and banned from driving for five years.

He will not be allowed to get behind the wheel of a vehicle again until he resits the extended test of competency.

 

