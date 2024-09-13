Stunning Milltimber home hits the market for near £1 million

A stunning £1million home in Aberdeen is for sale.

56 Culter House Road in Milltimber has been put on the market for offers starting from £975,000.

This substantial detached home, which was completed in 2019, was constructed by Snowdrop Developments.

Boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home is perfect for large families.

A look inside the property…

As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a large reception which links to various rooms in the house.

The sun room offers a casual and relaxing ambience while the doors open into the formal sitting room with a stone fireplace.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen and dining room which boasts a large space which is perfect for entertaining guests.

The family room features a vaulted ceiling, full height triangular window, a modern wood burning stove and patio doors to the terrace.

For everyday domestic tasks, there is a well equipped utility room which provides great storage.

There is also a double bedroom and shower room at ground floor level.

Ascending to the first floor is a carpeted staircase with contemporary glass panels.

Created from a further bedroom is the principal bedroom suite.

This room has extensive space and is completed with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Over half an acre of land

As well as the house, half an acre of land is also included in the property.

There is significant landscaping of the area in place with shrub borders.

A large tarmac surfaced driveway comes alongside the house which provides parking and garage access.

Outside the home is a double vehicle garage for convenience.

Above this garage is a self contained office accessed via an external staircase on the wall. This recreational room is very versatile as a home office or lounge.

To inquire about the property, which is looking for offers over £975,000, contact Savills agent Fiona Gormley on 01224971122.