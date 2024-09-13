Stunning Milltimber home hits the market for near £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Milltimber home hits the market for near £1 million

By Ena Saracevic
The impressive house was constructed by Snowdrop Developments. Image: Savills
The impressive house was constructed by Snowdrop Developments. Image: Savills

A stunning £1million home in Aberdeen is for sale.

56 Culter House Road in Milltimber has been put on the market for offers starting from £975,000.

This substantial detached home, which was completed in 2019, was constructed by Snowdrop Developments.

Boasting four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home is perfect for large families.

The property also includes half an acre of land. Image: Savills
Offers for the property start from almost £1 million. Image: Savills

A look inside the property…

As you enter the home, you are welcomed by a large reception which links to various rooms in the house.

The sun room offers a casual and relaxing ambience while the doors open into the formal sitting room with a stone fireplace.

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen and dining room which boasts a large space which is perfect for entertaining guests.

An open plan kitchen offers plenty of space to prepare meals. Image: Savills
The cosy living space is perfect for hosting guests. Image: Savills

The family room features a vaulted ceiling, full height triangular window, a modern wood burning stove and patio doors to the terrace.

For everyday domestic tasks, there is a well equipped utility room which provides great storage.

There is also a double bedroom and shower room at ground floor level.

Ascending to the first floor is a carpeted staircase with contemporary glass panels.

Created from a further bedroom is the principal bedroom suite.

This room has extensive space and is completed with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The principal bedroom suite is one of four bedrooms in the property. Image: Savills
Tall windows let light through to the family room. Image: Savills

Over half an acre of land

As well as the house, half an acre of land is also included in the property.

There is significant landscaping of the area in place with shrub borders.

A large tarmac surfaced driveway comes alongside the house which provides parking and garage access.

The garden grounds are perfect for people with pets. Image: Savills
The property is currently accepting offers. Image: Savills

Outside the home is a double vehicle garage for convenience.

Above this garage is a self contained office accessed via an external staircase on the wall. This recreational room is very versatile as a home office or lounge.

To inquire about the property, which is looking for offers over £975,000, contact Savills agent Fiona Gormley on 01224971122.

Conversation