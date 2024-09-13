Exclusive: Aberdeen Uber launch ‘delayed for months’ amid legal challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen Uber launch ‘delayed for months’ amid legal challenge

A court challenge is understood to have knocked back the launch date for the ride-hailing service in Aberdeen.

There are "no trips available" in Aberdeen.
By Alastair Gossip

Uber has hit the brakes on driver recruitment in Aberdeen in the face of a court challenge, delaying its launch for months.

The ride-hailing service is already late in getting to the Granite City having earlier eyed an August start date.

But a number of sources connected to efforts to bring the app-based private hire cars to Aberdeen have independently told us that Uber won’t launch until around November time.

It’s September already… so where’s my Uber?

The P&J understands a number of drivers have already been “onboarded” at the firm’s Aberdeen base at Berry Street.

But this process was suspended until at least next month, those familiar with goings-on say.

The expectation is now for Uber to launch in Aberdeen in November, though the timeline is fluid and could come in late October or December.

Uber's Matthew Freckelton outside Aberdeen Town House after his company gained a licence to operate in the city. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Speaking ahead of gaining their city licence, the company’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton thought August would be a likely launch date based on what he’d seen elsewhere.

What’s stopping Uber from launching in Aberdeen already?

While separate sources have confirmed Uber has delayed launching in Aberdeen until around November, some have said this is due to the pending legal challenge.

A well-placed council insider confirmed Aberdeen City was defending a statutory appeal over its licensing committee’s decision to grant Uber Scot’s licence in June.

It is not clear what stage this legal process is at. It’s thought the case is being pursued by a single taxi driver.

It’s Aberdeen City Council, and not Uber, being challenged

But the – as yet unknown – appellant would have to convince the sheriff that the council, as licensing authority, had committed an error in approving Uber’s permit.

This could be because decision-makers misinterpreted the law, made their decision based on “incorrect material fact”, had been biased or denied objectors a fair hearing.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Additionally, the sheriff could be convinced the licensing committee had exercised its discretion in an unreasonable manner, according to law firm Gilson Gray.

If the appeal made it to Aberdeen Sheriff Court, it would cost the unknown appellant tens of thousands of pounds, according to conservative estimate from another legal source.

However, it is not known to what extent the appeal will be pursued – and with Uber naming a fresh date for launch when speaking to Aberdeen contacts, it appears the firm is confident the challenge is no more than a bump in the road.

Aberdeen taxi rules reportedly stumping Silicon Valley stars

Meanwhile, people close to Uber have also told The P&J that Aberdeen’s convoluted taxi rules are adding a layer of complexity for Uber to program into its app.

Restrictions on where taxi ranks are, and when they are enforced, are being finalised in the American firm’s software during the wait.

Uber's launch in Aberdeen has been delayed by months. Image: Shutterstock
But it’s nothing Uber’s tech whizzes will not have dealt with elsewhere, having recently gained licences in around a dozen cities as part of an aggressive UK expansion.

It does paint a picture of a complicated system in Aberdeen, while licensing chiefs ponder modernising some rules and the street knowledge test.

City centre business leaders have even campaigned for the exam to be scrapped altogether for private hire drivers, like those who will work with Uber, as a means of getting more cars on the road to restore confidence in late night travel links.

They’ll be hoping the delay doesn’t impact hopes of Christmastime revellers having an easier time getting home.

Uber tight-lipped on challenges around Aberdeen launch

Bosses at the global brand’s HQ have been approached.

However, they are understood to be avoiding making comment until legal proceedings have concluded.

Aberdeen City Council press officers were contacted for comment on Wednesday.

Huge public appetite for Uber launch in Aberdeen

Nearly 500 people officially supported the Silicon Valley company’s expansion into Aberdeen amid troubles sourcing taxis and private hire cars at peak times.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s own survey of thousands found more than 90% wanted Uber to be allowed into Aberdeen.

The taxi queue in Back Wynd in Aberdeen on a wet February Saturday night. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
But the existing taxi trade claimed the firm’s surge pricing would “recklessly inflate [fares] well over 50%” at busy times.

They claimed the city welcoming Uber was a “stab in the back”.

Meanwhile The P&J exposed blacklisting threats – made through a council-endorsed trade lobbying group – for drivers who left major Aberdeen taxi firms to work with Uber instead.

How did we get here? We map Uber’s years-long journey to Aberdeen

