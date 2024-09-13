Exclusive: Aberdeen Uber launch ‘delayed for months’ amid legal challenge

Uber has hit the brakes on driver recruitment in Aberdeen in the face of a court challenge, delaying its launch for months.

The ride-hailing service is already late in getting to the Granite City having earlier eyed an August start date.

But a number of sources connected to efforts to bring the app-based private hire cars to Aberdeen have independently told us that Uber won’t launch until around November time.

It’s September already… so where’s my Uber?

The P&J understands a number of drivers have already been “onboarded” at the firm’s Aberdeen base at Berry Street.

But this process was suspended until at least next month, those familiar with goings-on say.

The expectation is now for Uber to launch in Aberdeen in November, though the timeline is fluid and could come in late October or December.

Speaking ahead of gaining their city licence, the company’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton thought August would be a likely launch date based on what he’d seen elsewhere.

What’s stopping Uber from launching in Aberdeen already?

While separate sources have confirmed Uber has delayed launching in Aberdeen until around November, some have said this is due to the pending legal challenge.

A well-placed council insider confirmed Aberdeen City was defending a statutory appeal over its licensing committee’s decision to grant Uber Scot’s licence in June.

It is not clear what stage this legal process is at. It’s thought the case is being pursued by a single taxi driver.

It’s Aberdeen City Council, and not Uber, being challenged

But the – as yet unknown – appellant would have to convince the sheriff that the council, as licensing authority, had committed an error in approving Uber’s permit.

This could be because decision-makers misinterpreted the law, made their decision based on “incorrect material fact”, had been biased or denied objectors a fair hearing.

Additionally, the sheriff could be convinced the licensing committee had exercised its discretion in an unreasonable manner, according to law firm Gilson Gray.

If the appeal made it to Aberdeen Sheriff Court, it would cost the unknown appellant tens of thousands of pounds, according to conservative estimate from another legal source.

However, it is not known to what extent the appeal will be pursued – and with Uber naming a fresh date for launch when speaking to Aberdeen contacts, it appears the firm is confident the challenge is no more than a bump in the road.

Aberdeen taxi rules reportedly stumping Silicon Valley stars

Meanwhile, people close to Uber have also told The P&J that Aberdeen’s convoluted taxi rules are adding a layer of complexity for Uber to program into its app.

Restrictions on where taxi ranks are, and when they are enforced, are being finalised in the American firm’s software during the wait.

But it’s nothing Uber’s tech whizzes will not have dealt with elsewhere, having recently gained licences in around a dozen cities as part of an aggressive UK expansion.

It does paint a picture of a complicated system in Aberdeen, while licensing chiefs ponder modernising some rules and the street knowledge test.

City centre business leaders have even campaigned for the exam to be scrapped altogether for private hire drivers, like those who will work with Uber, as a means of getting more cars on the road to restore confidence in late night travel links.

They’ll be hoping the delay doesn’t impact hopes of Christmastime revellers having an easier time getting home.

Uber tight-lipped on challenges around Aberdeen launch

Bosses at the global brand’s HQ have been approached.

However, they are understood to be avoiding making comment until legal proceedings have concluded.

Aberdeen City Council press officers were contacted for comment on Wednesday.

Huge public appetite for Uber launch in Aberdeen

Nearly 500 people officially supported the Silicon Valley company’s expansion into Aberdeen amid troubles sourcing taxis and private hire cars at peak times.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s own survey of thousands found more than 90% wanted Uber to be allowed into Aberdeen.

But the existing taxi trade claimed the firm’s surge pricing would “recklessly inflate [fares] well over 50%” at busy times.

They claimed the city welcoming Uber was a “stab in the back”.

Meanwhile The P&J exposed blacklisting threats – made through a council-endorsed trade lobbying group – for drivers who left major Aberdeen taxi firms to work with Uber instead.

How did we get here? We map Uber’s years-long journey to Aberdeen