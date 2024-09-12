Former Aberdeen air cadet takes to the skies once again at age 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen air cadet takes to the skies once again at age 93

The Press and Journal caught up with Gordon James Young before his adventure at Deeside Gliding Club.

Gordon Young next to glider
Gordon Young took to the skies this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

A former air cadet from Aberdeen has taken to the skies once again at the age of 93.

Gordon James Young, from Bridge of Don, visited the Deeside Gliding Club on Monday to become their oldest ever gliding passenger.

It is no secret that Gordon had been keen to get back in the air after serving at RAF Dyce when he was 16.

Returning to the skies three years ago was not enough for the 93-year-old who said  he “loves the quiet of the gliders.”

He was taken for the nostalgic day out by his son, Gary, 58, which included lunch at the Banchory Lodge Hotel before jetting off in Aboyne Airfield.

Gordon and Gary in a glider
Former air cadet Gordon Young, 93, at Deeside Gliding Club alongside son Gary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Former Aberdeen air cadet returns to the sky

Gordon fondly remembers the time he spent at RAF’s Morsden base near London as a youngster – and shared the story of how one of his squaddies landed in trees on his first flight.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “I started out in the Air Training Corp down in Surrey where we got taken out for a gliding course.

“I remember going up and doing circuits and coming back down again.

“We had one lad that was was in our unit that did a few laps, and after that you’re supposed to come straight back down – but instead he went straight into the trees. He was alright though.

“I’ll always remember that. That glider was written off all right!”

Thankfully, Gordon’s flight on Monday landed without a hitch.

Gordon’s chance meeting with wife in Bucksburn

Gordon getting ready for his flight
Gordon getting ready for his flight. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Originally from Surrey, Gordon ended up settling down in the north-east after meeting his late wife Margaret.

“I was put on a temporary posting at RAF Dyce, and I was stationed there for three months,” he said.

“When I was there, I went to a local dance hall in Bucksburn – it was called The Argosy.

“I walked in and this young lady came over and asked me for a dance – I had to tell her ‘sorry I don’t dance’.

“But she didn’t mind and she said she’d tell me what to do. That was my future wife – Margaret.

“From then on, we were together for ever after, from that point on.”

The couple eventually tied the knot and went on to have two daughters and two sons.

Gordon’s move to Aberdeen meant the end of his Air Force career, but he went on to work in a car repair shop, before finding a career in television repairs and sales.

