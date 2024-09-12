Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury

The on-loan Dundee United keeper has been out for a month - but stand-in Musa Dibaga has kept three successive clean sheets.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage

Caley Thistle have on-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman back to compete for a place with in-form team-mate Musa Dibaga.

Manager Duncan Ferguson confirmed that Newman, who has been out for a month with a knee injury, is back with the Highlanders in time to be considered for Saturday’s League One trip to joint leaders Alloa Athletic.

Fellow summer signing, former Bo’ness United shot-stopper, Dibaga has kept three successive clean sheets including in Saturday’s 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over League Two visitors Stirling Albion to secure a last-16 tie at Championship Livingston next month.

Ferguson is delighted to welcome former Scotland under-21 keeper Newman back to the fold, but says he will listen to keeper coach Stuart Garden on whether he will challenge for a place against the Wasps.

He said: “Jack is back in the squad after an injection. He feels not too bad and trained for the first time this morning (Thursday).

“Musa has come in and done fantastically well. It looks like we have two really good goalkeepers on the books, and a young one (Szymon Rebilas) backing them up.

“It is a good headache for the goalkeeping coach – I’ll leave it to him.”

Inverness keeper Musa Dibaga. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Mixed team news for Inverness

Midfielders Keith Bray and Luis Longstaff also return from hip flexor and thigh injuries, but fellow midfielders Paul Allan (thigh) and Charlie Gilmour (concussion) and defender Flynn Duffy (punctured lung and broken ribs) remain sidelined.

Alloa are unbeaten in the league this season and are tucked behind Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir on nine points at the top of the division.

However, the recent 1-0 victory over Queen of the South moved ICT to fifth place and they are just three points adrift of the leading trio.

Alloa, boosted by their 3-1 SPFL Trust Trophy win at Championship Partick Thistle last week, will be tough opponents.

But Ferguson hopes putting three goals past Stirling will lift confidence in attack to add to their resolute defending.

He said: “We’ve lost one game in the league through a penalty that should never have been given (at Annan).

“We managed to get over the line in the last league game and we’re happy with that.

“Now we’ve got to go on and we have a really difficult game down at Alloa where we need to try and get a result.

“It is away from home and on a plastic pitch, with Alloa coming off the back of a great result.

“It is not going to be easy, but we have managed to get one or two players back from injury, which will help us a bit.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Scoring goals has been a wee bit difficult for us, probably for the last six months.

“But we have certainly kept a lot of good clean sheets and defensively we have been fantastic for the past year, I’d say.

“Getting three goals in the last game, although it was in the cup, gives us a wee bit of extra confidence.

“As I always say, sticking the ball in the net is the hardest part of football. We managed to do it in the last game and hopefully we can go down to Alloa and get a positive result.”

Versatility offers tactical options

Ferguson reckons the versatile nature of some of his players can help them game by game and it allows him to explore different tactical options.

He added: “The adaptability (in the team) is good. We’ve changed our tactical set-up and gone from three centre-backs to two. I’ve changed it in-game as well.

“We’ve played players in different positions as we try to come up with solutions as I have to do as manager to get results.

“Players like Adam Mackinnon have been adaptable. I played him on the side in the last game and he played well in the pocket after that, scoring a goal.

“It is good to have that adaptability.”

Adam Brooks scored two goals in the 3-0 victory over Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Young lads are ‘growing up quickly’

Ferguson’s young charges are learning to cope with the challenges in League One and the boss believes they’re maturing as they go.

He said: “I think they have had to grow up fast. They are in with the men now, coming from youth football a lot of them.

“Physically and mentally, that’s demanding on young players.

“They are getting their chance, aren’t they? And it is good to see they are growing up very quickly.”

With continued uncertainty around the club’s finances, Inverness have been unable to attract a free-agent striker, despite having one on trial last week.

For the latest news and debate, make sure you join our Inverness Caledonian Thistle Facebook group.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks 'looks a threat' for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league…
Adam Brooks curls home his free-kick goal against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Duncan Ferguson reaction and key points from Caley Thistle's 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win…
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle face £70,000 demand from former chief executive Scot Gardiner
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle's Flynn Duffy suffers punctured lung and two broken ribs
Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle's injuries stack up
Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC
Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary

Conversation