Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures

And previous data shows people only report 16% of domestic abuse incidents meaning most offences are going unpunished

By Dale Haslam
Ten people are falling victim to domestic abuse in the north and north-east of Scotland every day, new figures show.

The Crown Office has released new figures that show the number of people charged with offences linked to domestic abuse.

They show there were 3,810 domestic abuse incidents in Grampian, Highlands and Islands between April 2023 and May 2024 – more than 10 a day.

That compares with 3,717 in the previous 12-month period – representing a 2.5% rise.

Across the region, there was a rise of 98 charges in Aberdeen, 48 in Elgin and 42 in Inverness.

There was a decrease of 51 in Tain, 23 in Wick and 21 in Kirkwall.

In Scotland as a whole, the figure rose by 0.1% – from 30,139 in 2022/23 to 30,100 in 2023/24.

However, the statistics paint an incomplete picture.

Previously published research shows people only report 16% of domestic abuse incidents.

That suggests there are around 390,000 incidents a year across Scotland.

Domestic abuse incidents are under-reported

Police Scotland data published in March show there are 61,000 domestic abuse reports annually.

This latest data shows about half of those reports result in someone being charged.

It is too early to say how many of the people charged during 2023-24 will be convicted, but data from 2020-21 suggests around 7,800 cases lead to a conviction.

That means that only 2% of all domestic abuse incidents result in a conviction.

Some 15% of all reported incidents result in a conviction and 25,000 of all charges result in a conviction.

Scotland’s victims minister Siobhain Brown.
Victims Minister Siobhain Brown. Edinburgh. Supplied by Scottish Government

Previously, Scotland’s victims minister Siobhain Brown said: “Domestic violence is abhorrent. We know that there are cases where violence and abuse is not reported.

“I would encourage victims to seek support from organisations who can help and, where they can, to report any abuse to police.”

Ms Brown spoke up the Scottish Government’s Equally Safe Strategy, which aims to tackle the root causes of domestic abuse.

She added: “It is imperative that, where behaviours turn into violence and abuse, those responsible face the full force of the law and are brought to justice.

“Our landmark Domestic Abuse Act has provided more powers to police and courts to punish perpetrators of abuse and protect people at risk.”

Extra funding to help victims

Earlier this year, Holyrood gave Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid an extra £2 million to support victims.

More than 32,000 people have benefitted across the country from victim support schemes since October 2021 as a result of the Scottish Government spending another £19 million.

There has been a big shift in policing in recent years to help officers identify the hidden signs of domestic abuse such as coercion and gaslighting.

Detective Superintendent Gillian Faulds, head of Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Taskforce said: “Society is changing. Domestic abuse in all its forms is now recognised and not ignored.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for Police Scotland.

“Every officer is trained to deal with domestic incidents, and to identify the full range of abuse that offenders use to control, coerce and instil fear in victims.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned that someone you know is a victim, then please report to Police Scotland or through one of our partner agencies.

“We will take action and we will investigate.”

Banner for P&J investigation The Hidden Hurt, with text: "A special investigation into domestic abuse being suffered by young women in Scotland."

Our investigation, The Hidden Hurt, profiles the ordeals suffered by three young victims of domestic abuse in Aberdeen, how community organisations are striving to reduce abuse and what you can do to play your part.

Read The Hidden Hurt here.

