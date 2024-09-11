No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert

The string quartet will play the iconic band's greatest hits under the glow of candlelight.

By Jamie Sinclair
Liam and Noel Gallagher
The gig will be ideal for those who missed out on tickets for Liam and Noel. Image Zak Hussein/ PA Wire.

Many fans were left devastated after failing to secure a ticket to see Oasis reunite on stage next year.

After waiting in an online queue for hours with no success, large numbers of people were forced to accept they would be unable to hear the rock band’s famous hits in person.

However, an upcoming event in Aberdeen could be the perfect alternative.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Oasis will offer local fans a unique way to experience the Manchester band’s music.

Grampian String Quartet will bring the well-known songs to life at St Machar’s Cathedral on Friday, October 18.

Tickets for the event, which range from £21.50 to £49, are available to buy now with some sections already sold out.

Music of Oasis being played by candlelight in Aberdeen

St. Machar’s Cathedral will play host to the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The quartet will perform a 60-minute show under the “gentle glow” of candlelight at the historic Old Aberdeen location.

Fans can look forward to classical covers of hits Supersonic, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, She’s Electric and Half The World Away.

A number of Candlelight concerts have been performed in the Granite City in the past, including tributes to The Beatles and Elton John which received rave reviews.

The performance will begin at 6:30pm on Friday, October 18, with doors opening 45 minutes before.

Tickets are available to purchase here. The age requirement is eight-years-old and over and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

