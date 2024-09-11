No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert

Many fans were left devastated after failing to secure a ticket to see Oasis reunite on stage next year.

After waiting in an online queue for hours with no success, large numbers of people were forced to accept they would be unable to hear the rock band’s famous hits in person.

However, an upcoming event in Aberdeen could be the perfect alternative.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Oasis will offer local fans a unique way to experience the Manchester band’s music.

Grampian String Quartet will bring the well-known songs to life at St Machar’s Cathedral on Friday, October 18.

Tickets for the event, which range from £21.50 to £49, are available to buy now with some sections already sold out.

Music of Oasis being played by candlelight in Aberdeen

The quartet will perform a 60-minute show under the “gentle glow” of candlelight at the historic Old Aberdeen location.

Fans can look forward to classical covers of hits Supersonic, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, She’s Electric and Half The World Away.

A number of Candlelight concerts have been performed in the Granite City in the past, including tributes to The Beatles and Elton John which received rave reviews.

The performance will begin at 6:30pm on Friday, October 18, with doors opening 45 minutes before.

Tickets are available to purchase here. The age requirement is eight-years-old and over and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.