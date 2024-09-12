Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout

Over-running roadworks on the A96 will slow traffic on the Clinterty to Blackburn route today.

Due to machinery breakdown on overnight roadworks, restrictions will remain in place throughout Thursday.

In a statement, Amey NE Trunk Roads said: “Due to plant breakdown during overnight roadworks, some restrictions will remain in place throughout today.”

Amey advised motorists travelling westbound, that they would need to detour.

It said: “Traffic coming onto Clinterty roundabout from Blackburn will not be able to go west on the A96, they will have to go to Craibstone and back on themselves.

“Traffic heading westbound wanting to enter Blackburn will travel onto Kinellar roundabout and enter from there.

“The side road off the roundabout into little Clinterty will also remain closed.”