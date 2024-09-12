Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout

Roadworks will impact on westbound traffic on the A96.

By Louise Glen
Clinterty roundabout
The A96 westbound will have restrictions in place at Clinterty roundabout today. Image: Google Street View.

Over-running roadworks on the A96 will slow traffic on the Clinterty to Blackburn route today.

Due to machinery breakdown on overnight roadworks, restrictions will remain in place throughout Thursday.

In a statement, Amey NE Trunk Roads said: “Due to plant breakdown during overnight roadworks, some restrictions will remain in place throughout today.”

Amey advised motorists travelling westbound, that they would need to detour.

It said: “Traffic coming onto Clinterty roundabout from Blackburn will not be able to go west on the A96, they will have to go to Craibstone and back on themselves.

“Traffic heading westbound wanting to enter Blackburn will travel onto Kinellar roundabout and enter from there.

“The side road off the roundabout into little Clinterty will also remain closed.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family
Shopfront of new Mint Velvet store in Union Square
Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
'Banchory Buzz' for Big Mannys' Pizza as new branch opens
Liam and Noel Gallagher
No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert
Locator of Lumsden Primary School, near Alford. 08/03/18. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'Confused' man led boy, 13, into woods near school and sexually assaulted him
O'Malley's owners (L-R) Ashley Adams, Philip Adams, and bar manager Neil Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booze licence for Irish pub O'Malleys taking over Aberdeen's Cafe D'ag - with October…
3
Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' about Alice Mitchell's welfare. Image: Police Scotland
Missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Bucksburn area of Aberdeen
Andrew Taylor
Fraserburgh strongman returns home a world champion
The finance giants have had enough of club-goers interpreting their entrance as a urinal. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Barclays wants to move Union Street door 'being used as toilet'
There is a 'possible track defect' close to Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Railway line reopens between Aberdeen and Dundee after 'possible track defect'

Conversation