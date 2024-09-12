Inverness A9 closed southbound at Raigmore Interchange on Inverness to Perth road Road was closed at 7.25am this morning. By Louise Glen September 12 2024, 7:55 am September 12 2024, 7:55 am Share A9 closed southbound at Raigmore Interchange on Inverness to Perth road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6579445/inverness-closed-raigmore-interchange/ Copy Link 0 comment Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being. Image: DC Thomson. The A9 has been closed southbound at the Raigmore interchange. Traffic Scotland said it was closed due to a road traffic incident at 7.25am. Motorists have been asked to find an alternative route. In a statement, Traffic Scotland said: “A9 southbound at Raigmore Interchange is currently closed due to a road traffic incident. “Road users should seek an alternative route at this time and expect longer than normal journey times.” We have asked the police and ambulance for more information. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.
