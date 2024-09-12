A9 closed southbound at Raigmore Interchange on Inverness to Perth road

The A9 has been closed southbound at the Raigmore interchange.

Traffic Scotland said it was closed due to a road traffic incident at 7.25am.

Motorists have been asked to find an alternative route.

In a statement, Traffic Scotland said: “A9 southbound at Raigmore Interchange is currently closed due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should seek an alternative route at this time and expect longer than normal journey times.”

We have asked the police and ambulance for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

