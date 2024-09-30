Loirston House: Former offshore offices face demolition after lying empty for years

The abandoned Loirston House in Aberdeen could soon be torn down – years after the final energy workers there moved out.

The office block on Wellington Road has not been used as a workplace for about a decade.

It was built in 1992, at a time when it was the city’s first “speculative” development for five years, and first occupied by GeoQuest.

Shell took it on after that, but it was latterly occupied by Total workers.

Total relocated to the Aberdeen Gateway Business Park about 10 years ago.

Latterly, the Somebody Cares charity used the space.

And in 2022, it was the base for people to donate medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine.

What has happened to Loirston House?

The 15,250sq ft site at the corner of Wellington Road and Hareness Road has been marketed for some time, and hailed as “prime office headquarters”.

Loirston House was described as “a prestigious two-storey building“.

But it has since been listed in the Scottish Government’s catalogue of “vacant and derelict” land across the nation.

According to a business rates calculator, the owners are paying about £113,000 per year on the empty building.

Could it soon be demolished?

Now, Bridge of Don-based Bradley Craig Architects has lodged plans to knock the building down.

They are acting on behalf of applicants CTE Estates, a surveyor based in Manchester.

Papers indicate the work would cost £80,000. It comes after the council previously endorsed plans to knock it down in 2020, but the permission for this lapsed earlier this month.

You can see the latest building warrant here.

CTE Estates and Mr Craig have both been contacted for comment on future plans for the site.

