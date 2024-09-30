Loirston House: Former offshore offices face demolition after lying empty for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Loirston House: Former offshore offices face demolition after lying empty for years

The disused workplace at Cove could be torn down.

By Ben Hendry
Loirston House near Cove
Loirston House near Cove. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The abandoned Loirston House in Aberdeen could soon be torn down – years after the final energy workers there moved out.

The office block on Wellington Road has not been used as a workplace for about a decade.

It was built in 1992, at a time when it was the city’s first “speculative” development for five years, and first occupied by GeoQuest.

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Loirston House Picture shows; Loirston House building . Aberdeen. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive Date; 18/09/2024

Shell took it on after that, but it was latterly occupied by Total workers.

Total relocated to the Aberdeen Gateway Business Park about 10 years ago.

Latterly, the Somebody Cares charity used the space.

The building when it was the Shell Services International base. Image: DC Thomson

And in 2022, it was the base for people to donate medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine.

What has happened to Loirston House?

The 15,250sq ft site at the corner of Wellington Road and Hareness Road has been marketed for some time, and hailed as “prime office headquarters”.

Loirston House was described as “a prestigious two-storey building“.

The Wellington Road building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you have memories of Loirston House? Let us know in our comments section below

But it has since been listed in the Scottish Government’s catalogue of “vacant and derelict” land across the nation.

According to a business rates calculator, the owners are paying about £113,000 per year on the empty building.

Could it soon be demolished?

Now, Bridge of Don-based Bradley Craig Architects has lodged plans to knock the building down.

They are acting on behalf of applicants CTE Estates, a surveyor based in Manchester.

Loirston House is just one of many abandoned Aberdeen buildings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Papers indicate the work would cost £80,000. It comes after the council previously endorsed plans to knock it down in 2020, but the permission for this lapsed earlier this month.

You can see the latest building warrant here.

CTE Estates and Mr Craig have both been contacted for comment on future plans for the site.

Read more about abandoned Aberdeen sites:

Conversation