A85 closed after crash north of Oban

Drivers are being warned of disruption in the area.

By Michelle Henderson
The A85 is closed after a crash north of Oban. Image: DC Thomson.

The A85 is closed in both directions after a crash north of Oban.

The incident occurred on the Oban to Connel road shortly before midday.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

The number of vehicles and the severity of the crash is unknown at this time.

Two fire appliances from Oban have been tasked to the incident.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call to the A85 at Oban at 11.49am to reports of a road traffic collision.

“Two appliances and an officer are in attendance at the moment.”

Motorists warned of delays

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is restricted to all traffic.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

A statement on their website, reads: “The A85 Oban is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”

Emergency services have been contacted for updates.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation