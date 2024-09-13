Aberdeen First Bus fares to increase this month amid ‘inflationary pressures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen First Bus fares to increase this month amid ‘inflationary pressures’

The organisation says travelling by bus in the city is still "fantastic value for money".

By Alberto Lejarraga
One of the group's buses outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.
First Bus will increase a number of fares in Aberdeen from this September. Image: First Bus.

First Bus has announced the price of selected fares will go up in Aberdeen this month.

The operator explained that keeping current fares is “no longer feasible” due to various financial pressures.

The jump in fuel, energy, parts and operational costs means a number of tickets will increase in price including return tickets, flexi single, and weekly tickets.

The hike will be introduced on Sunday, September 22.

First Bus fare increases – what do we know?

The Adult 2 Single Trips in 24hrs will move from £4.70 to £4.90, which represents a 4% increase.

Meanwhile, the Adult FirstWeek ticket will go up 12.5%, from £21.00 to £24.00.

Row of buses at Aberdeen depot
The fare changes will affect Aberdeen First Bus journeys. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson..

There will also be changes to Bundle ticket options, FirstUnlimited and selected fares within the product range that were not increased in April as part of the operator’s annual review.

However, the company has not yet disclosed how much these fares will go up.

First Bus said the changes are “essential for the company to continue to deliver and grow services throughout the city”.

The bus operator has also highlighted its “heavy investment” in the Aberdeen network through innovation in electric buses and the electrification of its depot in the city.

Current fares are “unsustainable”

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “Like all transport operators, we’re not immune to the external challenges and rising costs across the board but have tried to absorb inflationary rises we were experiencing as far as possible to benefit our customers.

“Unfortunately, this has reached a level where it is unsustainable and we’re regrettably having to implement a change to certain fares in Aberdeen.

“Like others across the sector, we’re facing significant rising costs across our operations, and fare increases reflect that.

“Nonetheless, we have strived to keep increases to a minimum.”

The price changes will be effective from Sunday, September 22. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Mr Macfarlan states travelling by bus in the city continues to be “fantastic value for money” – with the average cost per trip at £1.85.

He added: “With this being below £2 per trip, it showcases the benefits customers can receive by choosing the bus.

“Through continuing investment in new electric buses and on-board technology, as well as engaging closely with local businesses, we’re making great efforts to make it an even more comfortable and environmentally friendly mode of transport that benefits the whole city.

“We’re also continuing to reinvest all savings made following the introduction of bus priority measures in the city centre to benefit the customer with initiatives such as the free weekend travel on our services in Aberdeen in January this year.”

