Aberdeen First Bus fares to increase this month amid ‘inflationary pressures’

First Bus has announced the price of selected fares will go up in Aberdeen this month.

The operator explained that keeping current fares is “no longer feasible” due to various financial pressures.

The jump in fuel, energy, parts and operational costs means a number of tickets will increase in price including return tickets, flexi single, and weekly tickets.

The hike will be introduced on Sunday, September 22.

First Bus fare increases – what do we know?

The Adult 2 Single Trips in 24hrs will move from £4.70 to £4.90, which represents a 4% increase.

Meanwhile, the Adult FirstWeek ticket will go up 12.5%, from £21.00 to £24.00.

There will also be changes to Bundle ticket options, FirstUnlimited and selected fares within the product range that were not increased in April as part of the operator’s annual review.

However, the company has not yet disclosed how much these fares will go up.

First Bus said the changes are “essential for the company to continue to deliver and grow services throughout the city”.

The bus operator has also highlighted its “heavy investment” in the Aberdeen network through innovation in electric buses and the electrification of its depot in the city.

Current fares are “unsustainable”

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus Scotland, said: “Like all transport operators, we’re not immune to the external challenges and rising costs across the board but have tried to absorb inflationary rises we were experiencing as far as possible to benefit our customers.

“Unfortunately, this has reached a level where it is unsustainable and we’re regrettably having to implement a change to certain fares in Aberdeen.

“Like others across the sector, we’re facing significant rising costs across our operations, and fare increases reflect that.

“Nonetheless, we have strived to keep increases to a minimum.”

Mr Macfarlan states travelling by bus in the city continues to be “fantastic value for money” – with the average cost per trip at £1.85.

He added: “With this being below £2 per trip, it showcases the benefits customers can receive by choosing the bus.

“Through continuing investment in new electric buses and on-board technology, as well as engaging closely with local businesses, we’re making great efforts to make it an even more comfortable and environmentally friendly mode of transport that benefits the whole city.

“We’re also continuing to reinvest all savings made following the introduction of bus priority measures in the city centre to benefit the customer with initiatives such as the free weekend travel on our services in Aberdeen in January this year.”