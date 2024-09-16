Aberdeenshire set for 22C sunshine before temperatures dramatically drop across north-east

Temperatures will reach 22C in parts of Aberdeenshire tomorrow before dropping next week.

According to the Met Office, the Grampian region “will become unseasonably warm in the afternoon” of Tuesday September 17, and “high pressure will keep dry, warm weather with plenty of sunshine” from Wednesday to Friday.

Forecasters predict 22C Aboyne will be the hottest place in north-east.

It will be closely followed by Aberlour, Forres and Bridge of Dye who will see a 21C peak at around 4pm.

Huntly, Banff, Inverurie and Fraserburgh will all see at least 20C, while Aberdeen will be a slightly cooler 18C.

Alness is predicted to be the hottest place in the Highlands at 21C, with the east coast slightly cooler in 20C Ullapool.

Fort William is set to be 19C, as is Oban on the west coast.

Meanwhile, it will be 21C in parts of Moray including Forres and Aberlour.

Met Office predict temperatures will plunge to 7C

Unfortunately, the warm weather won’t last – with temperatures plunging to as low as 6C in Bridge of Dye next Tuesday.

It will be 7C in Aboyne, Huntly and Inverurie on the morning of September 24, with Aberdeen, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Stonehaven all braced for 8C.

Across the Highlands, temperatures range between 7C and 9C.

Alness is set for 7C, while it will be 9C and 8C in Fort William and Oban respectively.

It will be warmer in Tiree, which will reach 11C.

The Met Office long-range weather forecast, from Friday September 20 to Sunday September 29, says: “Into next week, while the threat of showers remains in the south, high pressure may well become re-established from the north with settled conditions becoming more prevalent once again, albeit cooler than at the beginning of the period.

“Towards the end of September, however, there are increasing signals for a return to more changeable conditions with wind and rain spreading from the west.”