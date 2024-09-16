Aberdeenshire set for 22C sunshine before temperatures dramatically drop across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire set for 22C sunshine before temperatures dramatically drop across north-east

Aboyne will be the hottest place in the north-east - what can you expect where you are?

By Jamie Sinclair
Temperatures are set to soar across Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.
Temperatures are set to soar across Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.

Temperatures will reach 22C in parts of Aberdeenshire tomorrow before dropping next week.

According to the Met Office, the Grampian region “will become unseasonably warm in the afternoon” of Tuesday September 17, and “high pressure will keep dry, warm weather with plenty of sunshine” from Wednesday to Friday.

Forecasters predict 22C Aboyne will be the hottest place in north-east.

It will be closely followed by Aberlour, Forres and Bridge of Dye who will see a 21C peak at around 4pm.

Temperatures will be ‘unseasonably warm’ across parts of Scotland. Image: Met Office

Huntly, Banff, Inverurie and Fraserburgh will all see at least 20C, while Aberdeen will be a slightly cooler 18C.

Alness is predicted to be the hottest place in the Highlands at 21C, with the east coast slightly cooler in 20C Ullapool.

Fort William is set to be 19C, as is Oban on the west coast.

Meanwhile, it will be 21C in parts of Moray including Forres and Aberlour.

Met Office predict temperatures will plunge to 7C

Unfortunately, the warm weather won’t last – with temperatures plunging to as low as 6C in Bridge of Dye next Tuesday.

It will be 7C in Aboyne, Huntly and Inverurie on the morning of September 24, with Aberdeen, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Stonehaven all braced for 8C.

Across the Highlands, temperatures range between 7C and 9C.

Alness is set for 7C, while it will be 9C and 8C in Fort William and Oban respectively.

It will be warmer in Tiree, which will reach 11C.

Temperatures will drop across the north and north-east next Tuesday, according to the Met Office. Image: Met Office

The Met Office long-range weather forecast, from Friday September 20 to Sunday September 29, says: “Into next week, while the threat of showers remains in the south, high pressure may well become re-established from the north with settled conditions becoming more prevalent once again, albeit cooler than at the beginning of the period.

“Towards the end of September, however, there are increasing signals for a return to more changeable conditions with wind and rain spreading from the west.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The rescheduling comes as a result of filming conflicts.
Aberdeen's 'An Evening With Louis Theroux' postponed
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl
Stripper Stuart Kennedy ran away from our reporter outside court following his sentencing. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment
These Carden Place office could be turned into new flats. Image: Google Maps/Clarke Cooper
Carden Place office could become 13 Aberdeen flats, Union Street pool hall and Cults…
Where in Aberdeen has had the most pavement parking fines in the first month of the new rules being enforced? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pavement parking in Aberdeen: How many fines were dished out in the first month,…
3
Aberdeen City Council senior officials Gale Beattie, David Dunne, Angela Scott and Steve Roud with Marischal College in the background. Image: DC Thomson
Is Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott and other bosses going into Marischal…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Laughing Aberdeen yob flooded flats 'to make slip 'n' slide'
Aberdeen City Council has been urged to process change of address council tax bills quicker and Aberdeen Conservative leader Richard Brooks wants them to do better. Picture: DCT
Opposition leader urges council to 'do better' in sparing Aberdeen families from debt
Andrew Reid admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told security guard he'd set his dog on him after cycling through Union…

Conversation